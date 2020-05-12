IDF soldier killed during arrest raid in West Bank

The soldier was identified as 21-year-old Staff Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal, from Ramat Gan.

Troops from the Golani Reconnaissance Battalion had been carrying out a series of arrests in the village and had detained four wanted Palestinians-– two suspected of involvement in a terrorist organization, and two suspected of throwing stones.

At around 4.30 AM, after completing the arrests, troops began to leave the village when a group of 10 locals began throwing stones towards the troops who were making their way out of the village by foot.

“The rock hit the soldier directly in the head,” IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman told reporters. “The soldier was wearing a helmet. But it hit him at an angle.”

According to Zilberman, the rock was smaller than half a meter and was thrown from the roof of one of the homes on the outskirt of the village.

As troops were unable to identify who threw the stone, soldiers did not open fire in return.

Ben Yigal received treatment from medics at the scene before being evacuated to Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center’s intensive care unit by helicopter, where he succumbed to his wounds. He is the first IDF soldier killed in the past year.

The military has opened a preliminary investigation and troops are currently in the village searching for the Palestinians who threw the stone towards the soldier.

The family has been notified and he has been posthumously promoted to the rank of sergeant first class.

Ben Yigal’s father Baruch, in an interview with Reshet Bet, said that he was the only son and had insisted on serving in Golani despite the fact that only children do not have to serve in combat units in the military.

Baruch Ben Yigal told the radio station that his son asked to join a combat unit after visiting death camps in Poland and “I said to him, Amit you are my only son, you have to understand what this means. He responded that we have no other country and I went with him to Tel Hashomer to sign and I told him how proud I was of him.”

“I signed the form...I signed the form for my only son. He wanted Sayeret Golani...what can I tell you? They came at 6.30 in the morning, the two officers, and I thought they made a mistake. But they told me that he had been injured...they told me to sit down and I couldn’t sit down. I wanted to know what happened,” he said.

“He was my only son. I have nothing else, he was my whole world...I spoke with him every day on Zoom and Whatsapp...Such a tragedy befell me tonight, I don’t know how to start to comprehend it. I can’t even cry...I don't know how to keep going," he said. “It’s a tragedy, a tragedy…”

In a post on Facebook that he wrote in honor of Daniel Pomerantz, a Golani fighter killed during Operation Protective Edge, Amit Ben Yigal wrote about his pride to serve in the unit and the meaning behind

“To be Golanchik is to see the landscape from the bus window, and to know that you marched there too...It’s to curse the moment you are living in, and in the same breath remember why you are here. To be a Golanchik is to sit on gear while looking at each other's eyes and just laugh because you are both going through the same thing. It's a deep friendship...to look at the soldiers with the red berets when you have red eyes, To be Golanichik is not to look back, because you always have a whole country behind you,” he wrote.

“To be a Golanchik is to hear Hatikva and get chills in every part of your body...I Amit Ben Yigal am proud to be a Golanchik. Proud to take part in a long-standing tradition like Golani. Proud to be the continuation of many drafts before and to be a role model to those after.

“For the past two years, I mark Memorial Day in a different uniform from civilians. This time I'm in the soldier's uniform with the beret and representing something. And suddenly the words have meaning, acts have consequences,” he continued. “I would like to address each person who reads this post individually: Take a moment of silence put on a calm song that you love, close your eyes, concentrate on one person out of every 23,741 who fell. One. Close your eyes look at that one person in front of you and let the emotions take you wherever it takes you.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent his condolences to the family and “like what has happened in all cases in recent years, Israel's long arm will find the terrorist.”

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett promised that the IDF would catch the terrorists responsible for Ben Ygal’s death and also extended his condolences to the family.

"Staff Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal fell tonight while defending Israel's security. The IDF and the security forces will find the lowly terrorists responsible for this, and we will settle accounts with them,” he said.

President Reuven Rivlin also sent his condolences to the Ben Yigal family, saying that “we are heartbroken in the face of the bright youth who was cut down in his prime. I am confident that our forces will find the despicable terrorists and bring them to justice.”