The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Hamas frees Palestinian activists arrested after Zoom call with Israelis

Hamas arrested Rami Aman, 39, and seven other activists in April after the conference call, describing it as "treason."

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 26, 2020 22:51
Prison cell block (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Prison cell block
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas convicted three Palestinian peace activists of "weakening revolutionary spirit" for having held a Zoom call with Israelis peace campaigners, but ordered the release of two of them after six months in jail.
Hamas arrested Rami Aman, 39, and seven other activists in April after the conference call, describing it as "treason."
Such grassroots dialog between Israelis and Gaza Palestinians is rare.
While five of the activists were released within days of being arrested, Gaza military prosecutors charged Aman and two others with aiding Israel and ordered them jailed until their trial. One of the three was granted bail in July.
A Hamas-run military court on Monday convicted all three of "weakening revolutionary spirit" but ordered authorities to release Aman and the other campaigner who had remained in jail.
Speaking to Reuters soon after his release, Aman said he had told the court he was not calling for a normalization of ties with Israel.
"I call for a just and comprehensive peace, and believe that as long as there is occupation, there will be resistance," Aman said, referring to Israel's occupation of the West Bank and blockade of Gaza.
Hamas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The military court handed Aman a one-year suspended sentence and ordered the other activist, whose name has not been made public, to be released on the basis of time served, the Palestinian Center for Human Rights, which had defended them, said in a statement.
Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007 and has since fought three wars with Israel. Flare-ups along the shared border are relatively frequent.
Israel regards Hamas as a terrorist group and keeps Gaza under blockade, saying its aim is to stop weapons from reaching militant groups.


Tags Gaza Hamas Israeli Palestinian Conflict
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The coronavirus pandemic is a marathon, not a race By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Anti-Israel harassment is antisemitism, too By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The haredim within Israel’s democratic society - analysis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Kanievsky's actions close to organized civil disobedience campaign By YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Most Read

1 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
2 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
3 Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump makes an announcement about his treatment for COVID-19 in Washington last week. October 2020.
4 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020
5 20% of verified coronavirus patients did not develop immunity
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by