Hamas ‘not in a hurry’ for war with Israel

Hamas said on Sunday that it was "not in a hurry" to engage in another war with Israel and repeated its commitment to the “armed struggle” as the only means to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.In a statement on the 12th anniversary of Operation Cast Lead, Hamas warned that Israel would be “surprised” and “defeated” if it thinks of launching another war on the Gaza Strip. Operation Cast Lead, referred to by Hamas as the ma’raqet al-furqan (Battle of the Criterion), began on December 27, 2008 in response to indiscriminate firing of rockets into Israel and weapons smuggling into the Gaza Strip.The war began with massive Israeli air strikes on Hamas police stations and military targets throughout the Gaza Strip.“There is no future for the entity state (Israel) on our land,” Hamas said in its statement.The release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jail will “remain a sacred goal, and we will not rest until they are freed,” Hamas added. “The release of the prisoners remains at the top of our list of priorities.”Hamas again condemned Arab countries for establishing relations with Israel, saying “normalization will remain a stigma for all those who compromised their dignity for the sake of the Zionist enemy.”
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Boasting that the Palestinian terror groups fired more than 1,500 rockets and mortars against Israeli targets during the war, Hamas noted that it lost two of its senior officials, who were killed by Israel: Said Siam and Nizar Rayyan.“The Palestinian people faced 12 years ago the most violent Zionist air strike since 1967,” said Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif Qanou, referring to the Six Day War, during which the Israel Air Force reportedly destroyed hundreds of aircraft belonging to Egypt, Jordan and Syria. “After 12 years, the Palestinian resistance has become stronger, more solid and more resilient.”Ismail Radwan, a senior Hamas official in the Gaza Strip, said that the Israeli “aggression” against the Gaza Strip was a message to Arabs who normalize their relations with Israel. “They (the Arabs) encourage this occupation to commit more crimes against our people,” Radwan said. “The Battle of al-Furqan was a victory for the resistance and a defeat for the occupation, as [Israel] did not achieve any of its goals, including stopping the firing of rockets and missiles, overthrowing the Hamas government, or finding the Israeli captive Gilad Schalit.”The Hamas official too vowed to continue the “resistance” against Israel and foil its normalization agreements with Arab countries. “We say to the Zionist enemy that your massacres and your crimes will not break our will, and your threats will not intimidate us and will not stop the march of resistance," Radwan said.