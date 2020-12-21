The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Hamas slams PA for 'politically-motivated' arrests

In July, Fatah and Hamas announced that they have reached agreement to work together to topple Israeli and US “conspiracies.”

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
DECEMBER 21, 2020 15:23
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Ishtayeh (R) and President Mahmoud Abbas (L) at the swearing in ceremony of the new government at the Palestinian Authority's headquarters in the West Bank town of Ramallah, April 13, 2019. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Ishtayeh (R) and President Mahmoud Abbas (L) at the swearing in ceremony of the new government at the Palestinian Authority's headquarters in the West Bank town of Ramallah, April 13, 2019.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Efforts to end the Fatah-Hamas rift suffered yet another blow as Hamas said on Monday that the Palestinian Authority was continuing its crackdown on supporters of the Islamist movement in the West Bank.
Hamas accused the PA security forces of launching “politically-motivated” arrests and pointed out that the move coincided with the Palestinian leadership’s decision to resume security and civil coordination with Israel.
In July, Fatah and Hamas announced that they have reached agreement to work together to topple Israeli and US “conspiracies” against the Palestinians. The announcement came as PA President Mahmoud Abbas entrusted senior Fatah official Jibril Rajoub with the task of negotiating with Hamas to end the rivalry between the two sides and reach agreement on holding long overdue presidential and parliamentary elections.
The Fatah-Hamas talks ended after the PA announced its decision last month to resume security and civil relations with Israel. Hamas officials said that the decision “sabotaged” efforts to end the dispute with Fatah.
“The campaign comes as a continuation of the policy of suppressing freedoms and chasing resistance fighters and activists practiced by the [PA] security services against our people in the West Bank,” Hamas said in a statement regarding the recent arrests.

It warned that the arrests would “undermine national resistance against [US President Donald Trump’s plan for Mideast peace] the Deal of the Century and the annexation decisions.”
The “annexation” refers to Israel’s since-shelved plan to apply Israeli sovereignty to portions of the West Bank.
Hamas called on the PA security forces to “stop these repressive practices and policies, and for the immediate release of all political detainees.”
It further called on the PA to end its “dangerous” security coordination, renounce all agreements with Israel and work toward achieving Palestinian “national unity.”
In the past few weeks, PA security forces arrested eight Palestinians on suspicion of being affiliated with Hamas, Palestinian sources said.
Last week, the PA’s Preventive Security Force arrested Qutaiba Azem, a political activist from Nablus who has been active in campaigns in support of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons.
The Palestinian human rights group Lawyers for Justice condemned the arrest of Azem and noted that he had been arrested several times in the past by the PA security forces because of his “political affiliation.” The group claimed that Azem was subjected to “severe torture and ill-treatment” during his incarceration.
 In addition to Azem, the PA security forces recently arrested Amir Daher, Ayoub Dweikat, Ibrahim Kandah, Kassem Jaber, Sohaib Zahdeh, Khalil Adileh and Jasser Jasser.


Tags Israel Hamas Palestinian Authority u.s and israel relations security
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's election system must be reformed - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Choosing between Netanyahu and a leader from the ideological right By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
My Word: Unmasking the word of the year By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern Assassinating Iran's nuclear scientist a preemptive strike - opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El Did Arab leaders learn from the mistakes before the Arab Spring? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
4 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by