The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

High Court rejects petition for IDF to indict Col. who killed Palestinian

Justices cited that rocks can kill, officer was reprimanded

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
SEPTEMBER 3, 2020 18:33
High Court of Justice prepares for hearing on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can form the next government, May 3, 2020 (photo credit: COURTESY HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE)
High Court of Justice prepares for hearing on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can form the next government, May 3, 2020
(photo credit: COURTESY HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE)
The High Court of Justice on Thursday rejected a petition by an NGO to compel the IDF to indict IDF Col. Yisrael Shomer for killing a fleeing Palestinian in 2015, ending one of the highest profile potential war crimes sagas facing the armed forces.
High Court President Esther Hayut, Vice President Hanan Melcer and Justice Yael Wilner found that the IDF decision to reprimand Shomer and slow his path to promotion was reasonable in light of the Palestinian having seconds earlier attacked Shomer’s vehicle point-blank with a large rock.
They further justified their decision stating that courts must be deferential to military prosecutions in most instances where there is an operational situation, and that the IDF prosecution’s decision was consistent with similar cases in other countries.
The decision came despite harsh questioning of the prosecution by Hayut at a hearing in January, when she seemed to be weighing ordering a war crimes trial of Shomer, which would be extremely rare for such a senior IDF official.
She aggressively questioned the IDF about why it believed the alleged war crimes incident included sufficient mortal danger to negate a criminal charge. “Why was mortal danger claimed?" she asked. "To run after a stone thrower and to try to arrest him is standard operational procedure, but where did danger to life enter the picture?”
In March 2019, the Association for Civil Rights in Israel petitioned the High Court to order the IDF to indict Shomer for killing the Palestinian.
The High Court’s ruling could have broader implications for the rules of engagement in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians and for how the International Criminal Court, which is weighing an ICC Prosecution request to delve deeper into the conflict, views Israel’s legal system.
The ACRI petition filed on behalf of the parents of 17-year-old Muhammad al-Casba asked the court to order an indictment for either manslaughter or negligent homicide, and to freeze Shomer’s designated appointment to take command of the IDF’s Nahal Brigade.
The petition against Shomer, the Binyamin Brigade commander during the incident, came after Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit in December 2018 endorsed the IDF legal division’s earlier decision to close the case (though Mandelblit voiced some implied criticism).
However, due to some criticism of Shomer by Mandelblit, his promotion has been held up until now. He is not expected to rise to the rank of brigadier general, even if he assumes command of the Nahal Brigade, though purely by seniority rules he would have already risen in rank.
Shomer shot Casba after he had thrown a large rock at Shomer’s vehicle. But by the time of the shooting, Casba was already fleeing. Even Military Advocate-General Maj.-Gen. Sharon Afek did not think that Casba presented a concrete danger.
Melcer suggested in January’s hearing that the IDF should have at least considered a court martial for Shomer, which would have been harsher than a delay in promotion, but less than a negligent homicide charge.
An IDF lawyer responded at the time that their policy was not to use such disciplinary hearings in the cases of a dead victim. Rather, their policy was to decide either to indict or to suffice with a lesser measure such as delayed promotion.
Melcer, who served in the IDF prosecution, said that there had been past cases where other kinds of disciplinary violations had been used to charge IDf soldiers who killed someone in violation of the army’s expectations.
At the same time that the justices pressed the IDF about aspects of its decision not to indict, the tone of the questions did not give a totally clear signal about whether they would take go as far as the unusual measure of reversing a prosecutor’s decision to close a case without an indictment.
A lawyer for the state prosecution said that there had been other Palestinians beyond the reach of the video footage who caused Shomer to feel in danger of a potential lynch.
A video of the shooting, distributed at the time by B’Tselem-The Israel Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories, went viral, brought about calls for Shomer’s prosecution and led to an unusual full criminal investigation.
The video did not show the shooting, though it showed some events before and after.


Tags IDF Palestinians high court of justice shooting
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Opening up kashrut certification is a step in the right direction By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport The Women of the Wall extend forgiveness to those who wronged them By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Gil Troy Natan Sharansky’s memoirs are a made-in-Jerusalem story By GIL TROY
Gershon Baskin Israel needs a new strategy in Gaza By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader With the UAE deal, the BDS movement is over By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
2 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
3 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
4 Israeli doctors to ‘zap’ COVID-19 patients back to health in new treatment
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
5 Historic Israel-Abu Dhabi flight to fly over Saudi airspace
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by