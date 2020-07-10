Hundreds gather for funeral of Palestinian shot by Israeli troops

A spokesperson for the IDF said on Thursday that Home Front Command trrops opened fire after the Palestinian and another man started throwing fire bombs at a guard post near the settlement of Ariel.Rescuers Without Borders (formerly Hatzalah) Judea and Samaria reported after the incident that one Palestinian had been shot in the leg and received treatment from emergency crews, but said the other suspect had escaped.

Palestinian officials dismissed the report and said the man had been walking with friends when he was shot dead.

People at the funeral in the village of Salfit carried Palestinian flags and chanted “Allahu Akbar”, or God is greatest.

Tensions have been high in the West Bank in recent weeks as Israel weighs a plan to annex part of the territory that Palestinians seek for a future state.

SALFIT, West Bank - Hundreds of people gathered in the West Bank on Friday for the funeral of Palestinian man Ibraheem Yakoub, who was allegedly shot by IDF Home Front Command soldiers a day earlier.