IDF arrests shepherd crossing the border from Lebanon

It is believed that this shepherd is part of a group that works in cooperation with Hezbollah and crossed into Israel on purpose.

By UDI SHAHAM  
JANUARY 12, 2021 19:38
A Hezbollah flag flutters in the southern Lebanese village of Khiam, near the border with Israel, Lebanon July 28, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)
A Hezbollah flag flutters in the southern Lebanese village of Khiam, near the border with Israel, Lebanon July 28, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)
A shepherd who recently crossed into Israel from Lebanon near Mount Dov was apprehended by soldiers and taken for further interrogation, the IDF said Tuesday.
Hezbollah is known to use shepherds near the border to track IDF movements on the border. This shepherd is believed to be part of a group that works in cooperation with Hezbollah and crossed into Israel on purpose.
The IDF “will not allow any attempt to violate the sovereignty of the State of Israel,” it said in a statement.
During a visit to the northern border on Tuesday, Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz said: “We continue to be vigilant at all our borders, we do not sit and wait, we act on security, we act politically, and we act economically.”
In recent months, the IDF has focused on thwarting infiltration attempts at the “Blue Line,” the Israeli-Lebanese border.
Two weeks ago, two men were spotted walking near the Lebanese border by soldiers at an observation post. One of them crossed the border, but he soon turned around and returned to Lebanon, the IDF said.


