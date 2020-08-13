IDF halts flow of fuel into Gaza over Hamas violence

The IDF has halted the transfer of fuel into Gaza in response to increased tensions with Hamas, the Office of the Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said.

It had already put a stop to the passage of all but essential humanitarian supplies into Gaza and had limited the nautical fishing miles from 15 to eight.

Israel controls two of out of Gaza’s three crossings, the pedestrian one at Erez and the commercial one at Kerem Shalom. Egypt is in charge of third one at Rafah.

Fuel is particularly essential for Gaza because it is used to power its electricity plant.

Restrictions at Kerem Shalom are a measure of the level of tension between Hamas and Israel, and often precede a serious outbreak of violence.

"Hamas is accountable for all that is done in the Gaza Strip, as well as for actions launched from Gaza against Israel," COGAT continued. "Therefore, Hamas will have to bear the consequences of the violence committed against the citizens of the State of Israel." COGAT said that the resections were "in light of the continued launching of incendiary balloons from the Strip toward the territory of the State of Israel and of the undermining of security stability."Hamas is accountable for all that is done in the Gaza Strip, as well as for actions launched from Gaza against Israel," COGAT continued. "Therefore, Hamas will have to bear the consequences of the violence committed against the citizens of the State of Israel."