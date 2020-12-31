IDF reveals it attacked 50 targets in Syria throughout 2020

The Israel Air Force carried out 50 strikes against targets in Syria throughout 2020, the IDF revealed in its annual statistics report released on Thursday.The latest attack that was attributed to Israel in Syria took place on Tuesday, in which one Syrian soldier died and three others were wounded. Also on the Syrian front, the report revealed, two IED (improvised explosive device) attacks were thwarted.On the Lebanese border, the report mentioned, there were two attempts by Hezbollah to carry out attacks into Israel, and both were prevented by the IDF.On the Gaza front, 176 rockets were launched by terrorist organizations toward Israel during 2020. Ninety of the rockets landed in open fields, and 80 were intercepted.One terrorist tunnel along the Gaza border was exposed this year. The tunnel was dug by Hamas and crossed into Israel. During that time, some 300 targets in Gaza were hit by the IAF.Also, according to the report, there were some 1,500 rock hurling incidents in the West Bank during the past year. This is a small increase in comparison to 2019, during which 1,469 incidents were reported.
There were 31 cases of live-fire incidents in the West Bank during the year – 12 more than in 2019. Nine stabbing attacks were reported, three fewer than in 2019.