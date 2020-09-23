The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

IDF targets illegal Palestinian building, UN warns of spike in such razing

From March to August 389 Palestinian-owned structures in the West Bank, on average 65 per month, were razed.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 22:59
Trucks and cranes building a new road for Civil Administration vehicles to access the outpost during the demolition of 15 homes. (photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)
Trucks and cranes building a new road for Civil Administration vehicles to access the outpost during the demolition of 15 homes.
(photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)
The IDF targeted illegal Palestinian building in a special West Bank operation on Wednesday, as the United Nations warned against a four-fold spike in such demolitions despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The IDF’s Civil Administration said that six illegal uninhabited structures were removed in Samaria and in the South Hebron Hills, including an events hall, as well as illegal electrical power lines.
The Civil Administration is under pressure from the right-wing NGO Regavim and politicians including in the Knesset Foreign Affairs Committee to take action against illegal Palestinian building in Area C of the West Bank.
Both Regavim and the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee have argued that the Palestinians are building illegally to seize control of Area C through changing facts on the ground.
South Hebron Regional Council head Yocchai Damri said Wednesday, “a real war is being waged for the land in the South Hebron Hills against the [Palestinian objective] of establishing an Arab terrorist state in the heart of the State of Israel.”
He added that the Palestinian Authority was “systematically” planning out the illegal construction, with funding from European countries.
Earlier this month, outgoing UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Palestinian territories Jamie McGoldrick said it was misleading for the IDF to speak of illegal Palestinian construction given that “Israeli-issued building permits” are “almost impossible for Palestinians to obtain, due to the restrictive and discriminatory planning regime, and leaves them no venues for authorized construction.”
Demolitions have included populated structures, McGoldrick said, adding that “sadly" the IDF has not followed through with an initial promise to hold off on populated demolitions during the pandemic.
From March to August “389 Palestinian-owned structures in the West Bank, on average, 65 per month” were razed, making that  “highest average destruction rate in four years,” McGoldrick said.
These demolitions “left 442 Palestinians homeless, further exposing many to risks associated with the pandemic. In August alone, 205 people were displaced, more than in any other single month since January 2017,” McGoldrick said.
In a separate statement, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that, compared with the monthly average of demolitions from January to July 2020, there was a “nearly fourfold increase in the number of people displaced (202 versus 56)” and a “55% increase in the number of structures targeted (88 versus 56).”
McGoldrick added that he was particularly concerned by the IDF use of an “expedited procedure (Order 1797) for the removal of structures as soon as 96 hours after delivering a notice.” The quick action does not leave homeowners time to appeal to the courts to halt the demolitions, McGoldrick said.
COVID-19 "has increased the needs and vulnerabilities of Palestinians, who are already trapped in the abnormality of prolonged military occupation. Unlawful demolitions exacerbate these vulnerabilities and must stop immediately,” McGoldrick said.
On Wednesday the IDF, in conjunction with the Civil Administration and the Border Police, took action, and Border Police forces led an enforcement action including near Negohot in the South Hebron Hills.
The IDF also took down two illegal walls near the Na’alin village and evacuated an area near the Hussan village where Palestinians had tried to encroach on state land.
Civil Administration Supervision Unit Director Marco Ben Shabbat said that Wednesday’s activities marked the latest enforcement operation “to eradicate the phenomenon of illegal [Palestinian] construction throughout Judea and Samaria," while maintaining the rule of law.
“We will continue to work tirelessly against those illegal activities, including environmental hazards and invasions of state lands, using all the tools at our disposal,” Ben Shabbat said.


Tags West Bank Palestinian population in West Bank demolition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The lockdown aid package is welcome, but more must be done By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why the courage to confront Iran matters By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The Middle East peace deals are welcome news in what has been a bad year By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Mark Feldman A letter to El Al’s new owner, Eli Rozenberg By MARK FELDMAN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The coronavirus and Israeli Kulturkampf By YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Most Read

1 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
2 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
3 PA official names five countries set to establish ties with Israel
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
4 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod
5 Goal of Natanz explosion was to send ‘clear’ message to Iran - EXCLUSIVE
VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by