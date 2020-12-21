If Iran or its proxies attack Israel, they will pay heavy price - Kochavi

If Iran or its proxies try to carry out attacks against Israel or Israeli targets, it will be attacked by the IDF and pay a heavy price, Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi warned on Monday.“We recently hear about more and more threats coming from Iran against Israel. If Iran and its partners - the members of the radical axis, in the first or second circle of countries - will attack the State of Israel, they will see that they are paying a heavy price for this partnership,” Kochavi said.vowed revenge.“Once again, the evil hands of global arrogance were stained with the blood of the mercenary usurper Zionist regime,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said a day after the assassination. “Iran will surely respond to the martyrdom of our scientist at the proper time.”Speaking in a ceremony, Kochavi talked about the “War between Wars” - active preventative steps the IDF is taking to block offensives against the country.“I am putting things in a simple way and describing the situation to our enemies as it is - our retaliation plans are prepared, and they were all practiced in advance,” he added.Kochavi’s threats come three weeks after the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh outside of Tehran, an operation attributed to the Mossad.After the assassination, Iran blamed Israel for the attack and
The Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.
if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}"In the past few years we prevented infiltrations in the South and the North," Kochavi added. "We thwarted terror attacks due to a wide range of operations and nightly arrests in Judea and Samaria; we blocked cyber attacks and intercepted rockets that we launched toward civilian areas."And alongside that, the IDF is carrying out a preventative war - the war between wars - a battle that erodes [our enemies] abilities and threats and thus preventing a war; a battle that shows the IDF in its best - it is being perceived by its enemies as an initiating, creative, ambitious and deterring army, that is carrying out its missions in a precise, surprising and professional manner," he said."This preventive war included a long line of complex operations in all our fronts. Some of them were overt and some were covert. All of them reduced and [helped] pushing away threats. They created better terms for the IDF's activities in the present and in the future. They strengthened the military's deterrence and affected the shaping of the region," he added.
