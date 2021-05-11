Ignoring rocket fire, most foreign media focus on Israel’s airstrikes

The coverage of the clashes in Jerusalem and the rocket fire that followed has focused disproportionately on Israel’s actions, either on the airstrikes that occurred or the threatened evictions in Sheikh Jarrah and clashes in Al-Aqsa mosque. This may not be surprising, but it also has helped frame the current conflict as largely a product of Israel’s alleged aggression, as opposed to a cycle set in motion partly by Hamas. The most anti-Israel coverage, unsurprisingly, is in the Iranian and Turkish media. Iran and Turkey both support Hamas. Turkey’s pro-government Anadolu has a dozen stories on Israel and each is more anti-Israel than the last. One says that Israel has killed 24 civilians and another says Israel arrested Arabs who protested in Jerusalem and “Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa mosque.” Turkey has stoked protests against Israeli diplomatic posts in Turkey, even though Ankara’s regime has shut down Turkey to other protests, such as the recent May Day protests. Turkey uses the COVID-19 pandemic to shut down all critics but then encourages anti-Israel protests, the flames fanned by pro-government media. Turkey has vowed to “defend” the Palestinians. Anadolu also says its journalists were attacked in Jerusalem. Turkey has spoken to the Jordanian king and says that Israeli forces are “storming Al-Aqsa.” This is largely a fabricated story, the use of the term “storming” Al-Aqsa is used by anti-Israel voices who try to pretend that securing the Temple Mount against violent protesters is “storming.” In no other place in the world is securing a holy site “storming.” Turkey’s foreign ministry claims “many innocent civilians” have been killed in Gaza. Iran’s media has also emphasized the “brutal repression” of Palestinians in “Al-Quds,” the Press TV term used for Jerusalem. Al-Quds is also the Arabic and Islamic term, but for major media to replace the word Jerusalem with “Quds” illustrates an agenda that is about more than just terminology. “Palestinian resistance launched operation Al-Quds Sword as Israel kills 25 in Gaza raids,” is how Press TV says the events unfolded. This makes it seem like Hamas attacked Jerusalem with rockets in retaliation, when in fact the situation is reversed. For CNN the story is headlined “Israel launches airstrikes after rockets fired. From Gaza in day of escalation.” NBC says that “Jerusalem tensions boil over with rocket fire and at. Least 20 killed in Gaza.” This neatly captures a more accurate picture of what has transpired. There have been “pleas for calm as violence escalates” says the BBC. The Guardian however sought to emphasize the “twenty-four dead in Gaza after Jerusalem violence spreads.” In most of the reports, the Palestinian rocket fire, targeting Jerusalem and aiming some 200 rockets at communities around Gaza. Often the discussions of the rocket fire were put further down in the articles or made it seem like retaliation for something Israel had done. NBC writes that “the rockets came on the anniversary of Israel's capture of the Old City of Jerusalem and its eastern neighborhoods in the 1967 Six-Day War. Explosions and air raid sirens were heard in Jerusalem after the Hamas set a deadline for Israel to remove its security forces from flashpoints in Jerusalem and release Palestinians detained in the latest clashes.” The Independent in the UK said that “at least 24 people – including nine children – have been killed amid a new wave of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza that continued throughout the night into Tuesday morning, the Palestinian health ministry has said. The youngest victim was 10 years old, Gaza health officials told The Independent. More than 700 Palestinians have been injured since the outbreak of violence in the West Bank, Gaza and Jerusalem, including around the Al-Aqsa mosque compound.” It wasn’t clear from the report that Hamas had fired any rockets until one got past the first several paragraphs. The report made it appear Israel just carried out this “wave” of airstrikes, killing children. And then Hamas fired rockets. The report did note the UK had condemned the attack on Israel. In the US FoxNews says that Gaza militants were killed as Israel “hits Hamas.” This seemed to be one of the rare headlines that put Hamas in the title, noting the actual perpetrator of incitement and attacks on Israel. CBS also wrote that “Israel hits Gaza after militants launch rocket attack.” That headline at least explained the timeline of how this recent conflict had unfolded. Prior to most of the coverage of the airstrikes a lot of the spotlight has been on Sheikh Jarrah. On social media many have posted a video without context showing Israelis cheering at the Kotel on Jerusalem day as a fire rages near Al-Aqsa mosque. The video appears to try to claim Israelis are cheering attacks on Al-Aqsa, when in fact the context is very different. Little coverage seems to have focused on the rioting in many places in Israel and the West Bank or Hamas incitement as part of the cycle.
