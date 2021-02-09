The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Iran is strategic threat, battle with Hezbollah more likely - analysis

Experts believe that the sharp drop in Iran’s GDP is equal in its severity to the era of the Iran-Iraq war.

By UDI SHAHAM  
FEBRUARY 9, 2021 17:00
A POSTER of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in living color in Nakoura, near the Lebanese-Israeli border, last month. (photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
A POSTER of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in living color in Nakoura, near the Lebanese-Israeli border, last month.
(photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
Iran’s investment in its nuclear plan is a strategic threat to Israel — which, in return, is constantly operating in different ways to sabotage the program and delay Tehran's production of a bomb.
At the end of 2020, Iran found itself at an unprecedented low point, the result of a hostile US administration, heavy sanctions, floods, earthquakes and of course the novel coronavirus  - just some of the challenges it had to overcome recently.
Experts believe that the sharp drop in Iran’s GDP is equal in its severity to the era of the Iran-Iraq war.
However, as an old proud nation, Iran did not let a bad year affect its long-term goals — to develop a nuclear bomb and strengthen its dominance throughout the region.
On the bomb development aspect, it is assumed that if Iran would make a decision today to start building a nuclear weapon — it would take around two years.
On the regional aspect, Iran is looking to spread its hegemony across what is often referred to in the IDF as the "Shi’ite Crescent", which spans from Iran to Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen, and nurtures its relations with the Sunni Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip
In the mechanism of this entrenchment, Iran established cultural and religious ties; it sends money and ammunition and supports local regimes.
At the beginning of 2020, the Islamic Republic lost a dominant figure that orchestrated its entrenchment — Quds Brigade commander Qassem Soleimani.
Soleimani was known as a leader who spoke both Farsi and Arabic; he used to travel the region and coordinate between different units, militias, and regimes. Under his reign, the "Shi’ite Crescent’s" struggle was more effective and more attacks against Iran’s enemies were carried out.
While his assassination by the US last January was a loss, despite his absence Iran has used the global pandemic to further deepen its ties and assistance to its proxies, under the cover of humanitarian aid.
Two main countries that Iran used this year as bases for attacks against Israel are Iraq and Yemen.
It shipped long-range drones and other types of weapons to both countries, understanding that if an attack against Israel was carried out from Yemen or Iraq Israel would not automatically retalite on Iranian soil.
While that development is concerning, Israel's eyes are first and foremost on Lebanon where Hezbollah - the prime Iranian proxy - continues to grow in strength.
In the latter, Iran tries to carry out attacks against Israel in the Golan Heights. An example of that could be seen in November and in August when the IDF revealed IEDs that were put near the Syrian border by the 840 unit — an Iranian elite unit that usually operates outside of Iran against Western targets, and receives orders from the Quds brigade.

HOWEVER, LEBANON is considered the most fragile front that Israel has.
The idea of “the war between the wars” became a permanent status, and both Israel and Hezbollah are now learning how to operate within it.
For Hezbollah, there is still an “open account” with Israel, which killed one of its operatives in Syria in August 2019.
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah set the equation then — the organization will avenge the death, even if takes time.
Since then, there were several attempts to do that, but the organization failed.
Throughout the year Hezbollah continued with its rearmemant and received more advanced ammunition and weapons from Iran — which includes even precision guided munitions.
However, sources in the IDF saythat despite this threat, the IDF developed more effective tools to counter Hezbollah and that the group is still deterred and is not interested right now in a large-scale conflict with Israel. To drag Lebanon — currently in the throes of a severe economic, political and social crisis — into a war could lead to the country's collapse.
On the other hand, Hezbollah is determined to fulfill its goal and settle the account with Israel. This could be seen through a limited confrontation along the border, which might escalate into a day, or several days of intensive combat.


Tags Israel Hezbollah Iran
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

How will Israel deal with diverging viewpoints with Biden?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ronald Lauder

George Shultz was the best boss I ever had

 By RONALD S. LAUDER
Jeff Barak

Reality check: It's all down to Lapid - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Amotz Asa-El

Israel Elections: Gideon Sa'ar: Less Superman, more Clark Kent

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
5

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by