IRGC head praises Hamas commander Deif as 'living martyr' - analysis

In the letter he claimed that Israel was tasting “fear, defeat and humiliation.” He also wrote greetings to the people of Gaza and to Arabs living in Israel, as well as Palestinians in Jerusalem and the West Bank. “The Palestinian people have proved to the whole world that they are alive and that over the years they will not be able to forget their rights, as the delusional people thought.” He said that now Iran and its allies are in the midst of a “great operation” called “Saif al-Quds” or “Sword of Jerusalem,” which has begun and entered a new phase of battle against Israel. The letter says that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “has emphasized that the countdown to the destruction of the enemy has begun.”This is in line with statements made in Iran over the past two weeks. It gives evidence of Iran’s direct planning and role in Hamas attacks on Israel. Iran and Turkey have long backed Hamas. Turkish media has encouraged a pan-Islamic alliance of Iran, Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan and Malaysia to fight Israel.