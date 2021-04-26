Israel restricts Gaza fishing zone in response to Palestinian rockets

Following security consultation and the continuation of rocket fire from the Gaza Strip towards the State of Israel, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Maj.-Gen. Rassan Alian announced on Monday, the restriction of the fishing zone in the Gaza Strip, from 15 to 9 nautical miles, starting at 6 a.m. and until further notice.
A COGAT statement said that “the decision was made in light of repeated terrorist acts from the Gaza Strip against the citizens of the State of Israel during the recent days, which constitute a violation of the Israeli sovereignty.
“Hamas is held accountable for all that is done in and from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, and it will bear the consequences for the violence committed against the citizens of the State of Israel,” the statement said.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}