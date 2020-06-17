The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel thwarts weapons smuggling into Gaza Strip

Weapons were being smuggled from northern Sinai into the blockaded enclave for Hamas

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JUNE 17, 2020 16:57
Navy, Shin Bet thwart attempted weapons smuggling into Gaza from Sinai
The Israeli Navy and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons into the Gaza Strip from the northern area of the Sinai Peninsula, according to a release the military cleared on Wednesday.
The joint operation took place several weeks ago after Shin Bet officers identified a smuggling ring and collaboration with the IDF’s naval intelligence division was able to identify the vessel being used to smuggle weapons into the blockaded coastal enclave and direct naval vessels to intercept it.
Following the interception of the vessel, the ship and two terrorist operatives on board were arrested and detained for interrogation by the Shin Bet. One of the detainees was identified as Mahmoud Bachar, a senior smuggler who has worked with terror groups in the Gaza Strip.
“His arrest is a significant operational achievement,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement, adding that he was indicted in the Beersheba District Court on June 4.
During the investigation, the two revealed that the weapons were intended to be used by Hamas and also shared details of the terror group’s use of the sea for smuggling as well as details about other smugglers and equipment being transferred.
“This counterterrorism operation joins a series of missions aimed at disrupting the strengthening of Hamas’ terrorist programs in the Gaza Strip and significantly damages its military capabilities,” the military said, adding that the operation “is part of the ongoing effort to thwart terrorist activity of any kind against Israeli citizens.”
“The IDF and the Shin Bet will continue to thwart terror and smuggling by aimed to strengthen the terror groups in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF said.
While weapons smuggling into the blockaded enclave from Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula has decreased over the years, in February Israel’s Navy intercepted a vessel suspected to be smuggling weapons into the blockaded coastal enclave that were intended to be used by Hamas’s naval commando unit.
Though the past few months have seen an unprecedented quiet along the border with the Strip, on Monday terrorists in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket into southern Israel, striking an empty field, causing no injuries or damage. In response, the IDF retaliated with airstrikes and tank fire against Hamas targets, including an underground infrastructure belonging to the group.
It was the first rocket fire since May.
The violence comes amid rising tensions between Israel and terrorist groups in the Strip, over apparent delays in the transfer of Qatari aid money to Gaza as well as the Israeli government’s plans to annex parts of the West Bank.
The last year saw the most serious escalation of violence between Israel and Gaza terrorist groups since the end of Operation Protective Edge in 2014. Seven Israelis were killed during the violence and hundreds more injured. Thousands more continue to suffer from post-traumatic stress.
Dozens of rounds of violence has seen over 1,500 rockets and mortars fired toward Israel. While Hamas has temporarily halted the Great March of Return protests, over the past year and half of weekly riots thousands of Palestinians gathered along the border fence and have also taken part in naval flotillas from Gaza that tried to infiltrate into Israeli waters.


