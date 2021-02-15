Shin Bet nabs Turkish-Hamas funding channel

The Israel Security Agency and the Defense Ministry announced Monday that they blocked the transfer of more than $100,000 worth of Turkish merchandise and money intended to fund Hamas.

The operation was carried out by the National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing in the ministry, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the Customs Authority.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz signed seizure orders on $121,000 worth of merchandise and money, transferred via commercial companies by Hamas militants in Turkey to Hamas militants in the West Bank.

“We will continue to be relentless on terror and track down its infrastructure anywhere it exists – in Israel or beyond,” Gantz said following the operation.

In December, Gantz signed an order to seize $4 million that Iran transferred to Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The money was intended to develop Hamas’s terrorist infrastructure in Gaza, including the production of weapons and paying salaries to terrorists, the Defense Ministry then said in a press release.

The source of the funds is the Iranian regime, which continues to act against the State of Israel, the ministry added.

