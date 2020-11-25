The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Israel: UN Security Council must demand Iranian ouster from Syria

The Syrian regime “continues to allow Iran and its proxies to use its territory...to entrench its presence in Syria."

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
NOVEMBER 25, 2020 08:01
IDF strikes target belonging to Syrian military in southern Syria after explosives found along Syrian border, Nov. 18, 2020 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF strikes target belonging to Syrian military in southern Syria after explosives found along Syrian border, Nov. 18, 2020
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The United Nations Security Council must demand Iran's ouster from Syria and condemn attacks by its proxies against Israel from that neighboring territory, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan said.
“Israel calls upon the Security Council to condemn these recurring dangerous acts and demands a total rollback of Iran and its proxies from Syria and the removal of Iranian military infrastructure from Syrian territory,” Erdan wrote in a letter he sent to UNSC President and St. Vincent and Grenadines Ambassador Inga Rhonda King.
Erdan wrote his letter after several improvised explosive devices (IED) were discovered in Israeli territory on its border with Syria in the Golan Height on November 17.
Israel immediately retaliated by striking Iranian and Syrian military targets in Syria to thwart additional attacks, he wrote.
The placement of those devices, Erdan wrote, was a “direct violation of the Disengagement Agreement (1974).”
Similar explosive devices were found there on August 3rd, he said.
These devices, he said, could have caused  “serious escalation in the region” and “pose a risk not only to the local civilian population, but also to the UN personnel on the ground,” Erdan said.
“These incidents, conducted by Iran’s proxies in Syria (IRCG Quds Force, Unit 840), prove once again that Syrian territory, including the Area of Separation (AOS), is being abused by hostile elements,” Erdan wrote.
The Syrian regime “continues to allow Iran and its proxies to use its territory, including military facilities and infrastructure, to entrench its presence in Syria and undermine efforts to maintain stability in the region,”
Erdan added.
Erdan called on the UN to investigate the incidents. He also called on a return by UNDOF forces to “all its positions and of it resuming the full scope of its activities prior to 2014,” he wrote.
Lastly, he wrote, Israel holds Syria responsible for all attacks against Israel from its territory and will take “all lawful measures to defend itself from attempts to carry out attacks against our country.”


Tags Israel Iran Syria gilad erdan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo 2020 brought us COVID-19 crisis, but it also brought a new Middle East By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Joe Biden has underestimated Iran – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
My Word: It’s not rocket science By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El Naftali Bennett comes of age By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Efraim Inbar Time for an Israeli peace initiative for Palestinian conflict – opinion By EFRAIM INBAR, ERAN LERMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by