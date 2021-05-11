The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel under attack amid escalation - in photos

As Gaza fires rocket after rocket into Israeli territory, Israelis along the border and in Jerusalem run for cover amid escalations in the Temple Mount and Sheikh Jarrah.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 11, 2021 12:41
Israelis celebrate Jerusalem day at the Western Wall as blaze is seen in the background at the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem Old City, May 10, 2021. (photo credit: MENDY HECHTMAN/FLASH90)
Israelis celebrate Jerusalem day at the Western Wall as blaze is seen in the background at the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem Old City, May 10, 2021.
(photo credit: MENDY HECHTMAN/FLASH90)
Israel experienced a sharp uptick in violence on Monday and Tuesday, with terror groups in the Gaza Strip firing over 250 rockets into Israeli territory and the IDF striking 130 terrorist targets in response.
Smoke trails are seen as a rocket is launched from Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip to Israel on May 10, 2021. (Atia Mohammed/Flash90)Smoke trails are seen as a rocket is launched from Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip to Israel on May 10, 2021. (Atia Mohammed/Flash90)
Flames rise following an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip May 10, 2021. (Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters)Flames rise following an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip May 10, 2021. (Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters)
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 10, 2021. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 10, 2021. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)
The past week has seen hundreds of Palestinians, Israeli police officers and civilians injured. The dispute began with an Israeli District Court ruling on the eviction of four Palestinian families from the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, known as Shimon Hatzadik in Hebrew, in favor of Jews who claim the land as their own.
Palestinian youth clash with Israeli security forces during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, at the Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 10, 2021. (Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90)Palestinian youth clash with Israeli security forces during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, at the Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 10, 2021. (Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90)
The ruling sparked protests across Jerusalem that soon became violent, eventually spilling over into full-scale riots on the Temple Mount near the at al-Aqsa Mosque, culminating in the firing of at least 300 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel since Friday – with seven of them aimed at Israel's capital Jerusalem – and the IDF carrying out a wave of airstrikes targeting terror targets across the Hamas-controlled strip in response.
Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip May 11, 2021. (Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters)Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip May 11, 2021. (Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters)
Southern Israel was bombarded by over 250 rockets from the Gaza Strip on Monday afternoon and Tuesday as terror groups sent barrages of rockets, injuring at least 31 Israeli civilians.
Israelis take cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets from the Gaza Strip, during Jerusalem day, in Jerusalem, May 10, 2021. (Nati Shohat/Flash90) Israelis take cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets from the Gaza Strip, during Jerusalem day, in Jerusalem, May 10, 2021. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)
Israelis take cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets from the Gaza Strip, during Jerusalem day, in Jerusalem, May 10, 2021. (Nati Shohat/Flash90) Israelis take cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets from the Gaza Strip, during Jerusalem day, in Jerusalem, May 10, 2021. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)
Israelis take cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets from the Gaza Strip, during Jerusalem day, in Jerusalem, May 10, 2021. (Flash90) Israelis take cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets from the Gaza Strip, during Jerusalem day, in Jerusalem, May 10, 2021. (Flash90)

On Tuesday morning, around 6 a.m., a wave of rockets hits two residences in Ashkelon. One rocket hit a family home, the father suffered moderate-to-serious injuries to his head and the mother was in moderate condition and the children suffered from light injuries.
The scene where an apartment building was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel, on May 11, 2021. (Flash90)The scene where an apartment building was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel, on May 11, 2021. (Flash90)
The scene where an apartment building was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel, on May 11, 2021. (Flash90)The scene where an apartment building was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel, on May 11, 2021. (Flash90)
The rocket which hit the second home lightly injured two people. All six were evacuated to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, with the hospital reporting that it had received 31 patients in connection with the rocket strikes on Tuesday.
A 33-year-old Lod resident and father of three named Musa Malakh Hassuna was shot dead on Monday night on Hahashmonahim Street in the city of Lod, near a large protest by Arab-Israelis demonstrating in solidarity with Palestinians in east Jerusalem and Gaza, as violent riots swept the country, Israel Police reported.
According to a report on KAN news, dozens of Arab residents from Lod protested Monday night, throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails while marching toward the Jewish neighborhood of Ramat Eschol.
Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)
Video uploaded to social media shows people running toward a vehicle with a Molotov cocktail, and then gunshots are heard. A video shared on social media showed a demonstrator in Lod on Monday night climbing a streetlight, taking down an Israeli flag and replacing it with a Palestinian flag.
Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)
Palestinian youth clash with Israeli security forces during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, at the Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 10, 2021. (Flash90)Palestinian youth clash with Israeli security forces during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, at the Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 10, 2021. (Flash90)
The rioters in Lod also set fire to the Maoz pre-military prepatory academy in the city, causing extensive damage to the property, the academy announced on Tuesday. During the incident, Arab rioters disgraced Torah scrolls at the academy as well.
Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)
Dozens of riots were reported in northern Israel as well, with Israel Police reporting on Tuesday morning that they had arrested 67 people for lighting fires and throwing stones.
An injured Jewish driver lost control of his car and swerved onto a sidewalk after he was pelted with rocks by Arab rioters during a violent protest outside the walls of Jerusalem's Old City on Monday morning.
An Israeli policeman holds his weapon as he stands next to an injured Israeli man after his car crashed when a mob pelted his car with stones outside Jerusalem's Old City, May 10, 2021. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)An Israeli policeman holds his weapon as he stands next to an injured Israeli man after his car crashed when a mob pelted his car with stones outside Jerusalem's Old City, May 10, 2021. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)
The incident took place just outside Lions Gate, close to the Temple Mount of Jerusalem's Old City.
Israel Police said that stone throwers attacked the car that was travelling on Jericho Road and that as a result, the driver lost control of his vehicle and veered off the road, hitting several people.
After the car stopped, more stone throwers approached it, and they continued to pelt it, opening the doors in an attempt to attack the driver and another male passenger.
An injured jewish man seen after his car crashed when a mob pelted his car with stones outside Jerusalem's Old City, May 10, 2021. (Flash90)An injured jewish man seen after his car crashed when a mob pelted his car with stones outside Jerusalem's Old City, May 10, 2021. (Flash90)
Border Police arrested five suspects in disturbances and riots overnight Monday at the Qalandiya Crossing and Rachel's Tomb. About 200 suspects threw stones, Molotov cocktails and fireworks at security forces at the Qalandiya Crossing and about 300 suspects threw stones, Molotov cocktails and glass bottles at Rachel's Tomb.
Palestinian youth clash with Israeli security forces during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, at the Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 10, 2021. (Flash90)Palestinian youth clash with Israeli security forces during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, at the Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 10, 2021. (Flash90)
Palestinian youth clash with Israeli security forces during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, at the Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 10, 2021. (Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90)Palestinian youth clash with Israeli security forces during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, at the Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 10, 2021. (Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90)
Palestinian youth clash with Israeli security forces during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, at the Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 10, 2021. (Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90)Palestinian youth clash with Israeli security forces during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, at the Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 10, 2021. (Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90)
A commander in Border Police and 10 Border Police officers were lightly injured during the disturbances.
Palestinian youth clash with Israeli security forces during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, at the Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 10, 2021. (Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90)Palestinian youth clash with Israeli security forces during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, at the Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 10, 2021. (Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90)
Over 40 fires were sparked in terrorist incidents in the West Bank overnight, according to Israel Fire and Rescue Services, including stone throwing, Molotov cocktails and burning tires.
Many of the incidents occurred along main roads and near settlements.
Some eight Border Police reserve brigades were called up on Tuesday morning to help police handle the violence breaking out across Israel.
Zachary Keyser, Idan Zonshine, Tzvi Joffre, Anna Ahronheim and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


