Israel under attack amid escalation - in photos

Israel experienced a sharp uptick in violence on Monday and Tuesday, with terror groups in the Gaza Strip firing over 250 rockets into Israeli territory and the IDF striking 130 terrorist targets in response.The past week has seen hundreds of Palestinians, Israeli police officers and civilians injured. The dispute began with an Israeli District Court ruling on the eviction of four Palestinian families from the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, known as Shimon Hatzadik in Hebrew, in favor of Jews who claim the land as their own. The ruling sparked protests across Jerusalem that soon became violent, eventually spilling over into full-scale riots on the Temple Mount near the at al-Aqsa Mosque, culminating in the firing of at least 300 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel since Friday – with seven of them aimed at Israel's capital Jerusalem – and the IDF carrying out a wave of airstrikes targeting terror targets across the Hamas-controlled strip in response.
On Tuesday morning, around 6 a.m., a wave of rockets hits two residences in Ashkelon. One rocket hit a family home, the father suffered moderate-to-serious injuries to his head and the mother was in moderate condition and the children suffered from light injuries. The rocket which hit the second home lightly injured two people. All six were evacuated to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, with the hospital reporting that it had received 31 patients in connection with the rocket strikes on Tuesday.A 33-year-old Lod resident and father of three named Musa Malakh Hassuna was shot dead on Monday night on Hahashmonahim Street in the city of Lod, near a large protest by Arab-Israelis demonstrating in solidarity with Palestinians in east Jerusalem and Gaza, as violent riots swept the country, Israel Police reported. According to a report on KAN news, dozens of Arab residents from Lod protested Monday night, throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails while marching toward the Jewish neighborhood of Ramat Eschol. Video uploaded to social media shows people running toward a vehicle with a Molotov cocktail, and then gunshots are heard. A video shared on social media showed a demonstrator in Lod on Monday night climbing a streetlight, taking down an Israeli flag and replacing it with a Palestinian flag. The rioters in Lod also set fire to the Maoz pre-military prepatory academy in the city, causing extensive damage to the property, the academy announced on Tuesday. During the incident, Arab rioters disgraced Torah scrolls at the academy as well. Dozens of riots were reported in northern Israel as well, with Israel Police reporting on Tuesday morning that they had arrested 67 people for lighting fires and throwing stones.An injured Jewish driver lost control of his car and swerved onto a sidewalk after he was pelted with rocks by Arab rioters during a violent protest outside the walls of Jerusalem's Old City on Monday morning. The incident took place just outside Lions Gate, close to the Temple Mount of Jerusalem's Old City. Israel Police said that stone throwers attacked the car that was travelling on Jericho Road and that as a result, the driver lost control of his vehicle and veered off the road, hitting several people.After the car stopped, more stone throwers approached it, and they continued to pelt it, opening the doors in an attempt to attack the driver and another male passenger. Border Police arrested five suspects in disturbances and riots overnight Monday at the Qalandiya Crossing and Rachel's Tomb. About 200 suspects threw stones, Molotov cocktails and fireworks at security forces at the Qalandiya Crossing and about 300 suspects threw stones, Molotov cocktails and glass bottles at Rachel's Tomb. A commander in Border Police and 10 Border Police officers were lightly injured during the disturbances. Over 40 fires were sparked in terrorist incidents in the West Bank overnight, according to Israel Fire and Rescue Services, including stone throwing, Molotov cocktails and burning tires.Many of the incidents occurred along main roads and near settlements.Some eight Border Police reserve brigades were called up on Tuesday morning to help police handle the violence breaking out across Israel.Zachary Keyser, Idan Zonshine, Tzvi Joffre, Anna Ahronheim and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.
Southern Israel was bombarded by over 250 rockets from the Gaza Strip on Monday afternoon and Tuesday as terror groups sent barrages of rockets, injuring at least 31 Israeli civilians.
