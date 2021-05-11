Israel under attack amid escalation - in photos

Smoke trails are seen as a rocket is launched from Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip to Israel on May 10, 2021. (Atia Mohammed/Flash90)

Flames rise following an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip May 10, 2021. (Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters)

Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 10, 2021. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)

Palestinian youth clash with Israeli security forces during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, at the Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 10, 2021. (Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90)

Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip May 11, 2021. (Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters)

Israelis take cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets from the Gaza Strip, during Jerusalem day, in Jerusalem, May 10, 2021. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

The scene where an apartment building was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel, on May 11, 2021. (Flash90)

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

Palestinian youth clash with Israeli security forces during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, at the Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 10, 2021. (Flash90)

An Israeli policeman holds his weapon as he stands next to an injured Israeli man after his car crashed when a mob pelted his car with stones outside Jerusalem's Old City, May 10, 2021. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

An injured jewish man seen after his car crashed when a mob pelted his car with stones outside Jerusalem's Old City, May 10, 2021. (Flash90)

Palestinian youth clash with Israeli security forces during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, at the Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 10, 2021. (Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90)