Israel, United Arab Emirates agree to sign commercial aviation deal

The peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, which was approved by Israel's Knesset only days ago, has led to the signing of the first aviation agreement between the two countries, which officially allows the start of flights between Ben Gurion Airport, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

According to the agreement, which will be officially signed on Tuesday at Ben-Gurion Airport, there will be 28 weekly passenger flights between the Emirati cities and Ben-Gurion Airport, as well as unlimited charter flights between the Emirates and the Ramon airport in Eilat. In addition, 10 weekly cargo flights between the countries will be allowed.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority, there is a lot of commercial interest from the airlines of both parties and it is expected that actual direct flights will begin within a few weeks.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev said of the agreement that "this is a historic and exciting day for the State of Israel, which is now experiencing the beginning of an economic boom with new markets and the opening of the sky to new, fascinating and exciting destinations."

"I would like to thank all the professional bodies in the Transportation Ministry, The Civil Aviation Authority and the Aviation Authority who brought the agreement to a conclusion at record speed, and I wish success to all Israeli airlines that will establish the new routes to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and later to other Gulf countries," Regev added.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Israel's Transportation Ministry agreed on Sunday to sign an aviation deal with the United Arab Emirates for 28 weekly flights from Ben-Gurion Airport to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with the first flights scheduled to embark within weeks.