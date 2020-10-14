The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Lebanese team refuses to talk to Israelis in maritime border negotiations

The Lebanese side's statements about the meeting emphasized that they are "indirect" and "technical."

By LAHAV HARKOV  
OCTOBER 14, 2020 15:53
An Israeli naval vessel sails in the Mediterranean sea near the border with Lebanon, as Mount Carmel and the Israeli city of Haifa are seen in the background December 16, 2013 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
An Israeli naval vessel sails in the Mediterranean sea near the border with Lebanon, as Mount Carmel and the Israeli city of Haifa are seen in the background December 16, 2013
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Lebanon’s representatives would not speak directly to the Israeli delegation in the first meeting for negotiations about the border between the countries’ exclusive economic zones (EEZ) on Wednesday, according to the Lebanese side.
The meeting lasted about an hour and a half. The Israeli and Lebanese teams met in tents at UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) headquarters in Naquora, which is near the border with Israel, and US Ambassador to Algeria John Desrocher mediated.
The Energy Ministry said the sides discussed the format of the negotiations and set a schedule for future meetings, saying the next one will be in the coming weeks. The Lebanese delegation said the next negotiation meeting will take place on October 28, and they will continue every two weeks.

No photos were released from the meeting, and Lebanese media reported their side refused to take pictures with the Israeli delegation.
The Lebanese side's statements about the meeting emphasized that they are "indirect" and "technical."
Hezbollah TV channel Al-Manar explained how the indirect negotiations worked, saying the Lebanese delegation did not speak to the Israelis. Their translator would talk to the UN and American delegation, which would then pass the messages on to the Israeli delegation, and vice-versa.
The Energy Ministry would not comment on the format of the talks, though a senior ministry source expressed apparently misplaced optimism earlier this week that once the delegations meet in person, they would be able to talk directly.
The night before the talks began, Hezbollah and Amal, Lebanon's other major Shi'ite party, demanded that the Lebanese delegation only include military officials, and the government pulled a Foreign Ministry official from the team. The terrorist organization has faced criticism at home that the negotiations signal a weakening in their "resistance" to Israel.
Brig.-Gen. Bassam Yassin, head of the Lebanese delegation, called the meeting "a first step in a journey of a thousand miles."
"We are looking forward to the negotiation wheel running at a pace that enables us to complete this file within a reasonable time," Yassin said, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.
The Lebanese Army tweeted that the negotiations are of "supreme interest of our country" and meant "to establish national sovereignty over the Lebanese borders and enable Lebanon to invest its natural resources of oil and gas within its exclusive economic zone that is preserved by international law."
In Israel, Demonstrators from Women Wage Peace held signs that said “Yesterday the Emirates, Today Lebanon, Tomorrow the Palestinians,” in English, Hebrew and Arabic as the Israeli negotiators, led by Energy Ministry director-general Udi Adiri and including representatives from the National Security Council and Foreign Ministry, drove past Rosh Hanikra border to nearby Naquora, the site of UNIFIL’s offices on the other side of the border with Lebanon.

Though the protestors put Lebanon, the Palestinians and the Untied Arab Emirates in the same category, the talks in Naquora are not about normalization or peace and the officials present were authorized only to discuss the technical matter of the border between the countries’ EEZ.
Neither side is able to develop gas reservoirs in the disputed area, which is a triangle shape starting from the border on the Mediterranean Sea. The dispute is over up to 15 km. in the widest part, and averaging five to six km. The area would be about 2% of Israel’s economic waters.

As such, the Energy Ministry has taken the lead on resolving the dispute, and is approaching it as an economic issue.
The Energy Ministry source explained this week that every year that has passed has meant a loss of billions of dollars for each side. Lebanon, however, has more to gain, since it imports billions of dollars of oil, diesel and liquid gas each year, while Israel no longer imports energy sources and uses its own natural gas, and even exports some.
The US has tried to bring Israel and Lebanon to the negotiating table for the past decade, and more actively in the past three years.
American and Lebanese officials have said land disputes between Jerusalem and Beirut will be handled in a different channel, but the Energy Ministry source said that there is no final agreement on that front, yet. Israel wants to separate the two issues, in order to give the maritime border negotiations a chance to succeed.
Negotiations over the Blue Line, as the border with Lebanon is known, would likely focus on Mount Dov, an area of the Golan Heights at the intersection of the Lebanese-Syrian border. Lebanon and Syria had a dispute over the territory. Israel took control of the Golan Heights, including Mount Dov, in 1967, and applied sovereignty in the area in 1981.
When Israel pulled out of southern Lebanon in 2000, the UN certified the departure, but Hezbollah and others in Lebanon consider Israel to be occupying Mount Dov, which they call Shaba Farms.
According to Jewish and Muslim tradition, Mount Dov is where Abraham made the Covenant of the Pieces with God.


Tags Lebanon diplomacy energy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Facebook's stand against Holocaust denial should lead the way online By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why oppressive regimes succeed on social media By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Biden should restore America’s soul, not Obama’s Mideast policy - opinion By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN
Neville Teller Is Mohammed Dahlan the next Palestinian president in waiting? By NEVILLE TELLER

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
3 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 COVID-19 could cause male infertility - new Israeli study
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by