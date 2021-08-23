The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Mauritanian chess player quits Junior World Cup to avoid facing Israeli

The move is the latest in a long-standing trend by many nations o have competitors withdraw from competitions in order to avoid facing Israelis.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 23, 2021 00:15
Chess pieces (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Chess pieces
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
A 14-year-old chess player from Mauritania withdrew from the Junior World Cup tournament last week in order to avoid competing against an Israeli player, according to Shehab News Agency and other Middle East media reports.
“I decided to retire because I refuse to play with a representative of a fictional country that in reality does not exist,” the player, Abdel Rahim al-Talib Muhammad, explained, according to the Middle East Monitor.
Muhammad, who is ranked 47th out of 215 other players, was met with praise by the Mauritanian National League for his decision.
“We salute our dear son Abdel Rahman al-Talib Mohammed, this exceptional genius which honored our country and our people by declaring a boycott of the grim Zionist face,” league president Ghulam al-Hajj said in a statement, according to Iran's semi-official Press TV.
The move is the latest in a long-standing trend by many nations, particularly those in the Islamic world, that refuse to recognize Israel's existence, to have competitors withdraw from competitions in order to avoid facing Israelis.
Tohar Botbul (credit: FACEBOOK)Tohar Botbul (credit: FACEBOOK)
One of the latest of these instances was that of Algerian judoka Fethi Nourine, who withdrew from the Olympics in Tokyo in order to avoid facing Israel's Tohar Butbul.
“We worked a lot to reach the Olympics... but the Palestinian cause is greater than all of this,” Nourine told Algerian television at the time.
The International Judo Federation suspended Nourine and his coach, Amar Benikhlef, who then lost their Algerian Olympic Committee accreditation.
However, he received praise from Palestine Olympic Committee chairman Jibril Rajoub, who urged other Olympic athletes to follow suit.
Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.


Tags boycott chess competition Mauritania
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Don't hijack the Holocaust - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jacob Nagel

Bennett should not enter talks about compensation if Biden returns to JCPOA - opinion

 By JACOB NAGEL
Micah Halpern

COVID-19: How will Rosh Hashanah be different this year? - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Ruthie Blum

Hassan Nasrallah’s schadenfreude - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Afghanistan’s demise and Western confusion

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Taliban hijacks theme park in Afghanistan - watch

A member of Taliban forces keeps watch at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.
4

Variants vs. vaccines - is the COVID-19 race ever going to end? - analysis

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Last Jew in Afghanistan refuses to give wife Jewish divorce

Simantov, an Afghan Jew, prays at his residence in Kabul

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by