Netanyahu: Hezbollah is playing with fire

Any attack from Hezbollah will have a strong response, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said hours after the IDF thwarted an attack on northern Israel by the Lebanese terrorist organization.“Hezbollah has to know it’s playing with fire,” Netanyahu warned in a statement to the press. “Any attack will be met with great force. [Hezbollah leader Hasan] Nazrallah is greatly mistaken about Israel’s determination to defend itself, and Lebanon has paid a heavy price for this mistake.” Netanyahu warned that Israel will hold Hezbollah and Lebanon responsible for any attacks from Lebanon into Israel.The prime minister also said Hezbollah is doing Iran’s bidding and harming Lebanon.Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz commended IDF soldiers for preventing “a serious event that could have cost human lives.”“Israel is determined as ever to protect the lives of its soldiers and its civilians…Whoever dares test the force of the IDF is putting himself and the state he comes from in danger,” Gantz warned.Attacks on Israel will bring a “powerful, sharp and painful” response, the defense minister stated.In a possible reference to Iran, Gantz said “Israel, security forces and the IDF will continue to act anywhere necessary, near or far as it may be.”