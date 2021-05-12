The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Netanyahu: We will bring rule of law to Israel’s cities with iron fist

Netanyahu also called on Arab leaders to condemn the violence and act to stop it, saying that Israelis are proud of coexistence and will not let others harm it.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
MAY 12, 2021 15:30
A burnt out bus after a day of riots in Lod, Israel, May 11, 2021 (photo credit: Courtesy)
A burnt out bus after a day of riots in Lod, Israel, May 11, 2021
(photo credit: Courtesy)
 Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to crack down on rioters on Wednesday, after Arabs in mixed cities attacked their Jewish neighbors’ homes, synagogues and businesses.
“We are in a struggle on multiple fronts,” Netanyahu said on a visit to Acre. “Last night, after the discussions and decisions at the Defense Ministry about the Gaza Strip, I went to Lod at 2 a.m., another front that opened up with anarchy.
Netanyahu pointed to the extra police and Border Patrol officers sent to Lod and Acre following the violence with emergency powers, and said the government will continue efforts to “stop the anarchy and bring back rule of law to Israel’s cities with an iron fist if need be, with all the forces and authority necessary.”
The prime minister called the rioting “intolerable” and “recalls visions from the past,” a possible reference to pogroms or even Kristallnacht, as Lod’s Mayor Yair Ravivo said after a synagogue in the city was ransacked.
“We cannot accept that – certainly not in our state,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu also called on Arab leaders to condemn the violence and act to stop it, saying that Israelis are proud of coexistence and will not let others harm it.

“We will bring the cities back on track for integration, success and taking part in the Israeli wonder,” he stated. “Whoever thinks they can roll us back will not succeed.”
The government declared a state of emergency in Lod on Tuesday night, with the deployment of Border Police units to try to quell the violence that saw the burning of three synagogues and dozens of cars. At least two people were injured in serious condition from the clashes, including from rock-throwing.
During the course of the violent riots throughout the city, the Maoz Yeshiva in the mixed Jewish-Arab Ramat Eshkol neighborhood was firebombed, causing massive damage to one classroom and lesser damage to another, as well as superficial damage to the façade of the building. In addition, a synagogue was set on fire, as well as numerous cars belonging to Jewish residents. 
Some 25 residents Lod and neighboring Ramle were arrested on Tuesday night, according to a police spokesperson, and 151 were arrested in total within the central-northern district of Israel.
In Acre, another mixed Arab-Jewish city in northern Israel, an 84-year-old man was seriously hurt when a restaurant was set on fire by rioters.
Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai commented on the violence seen in Lod late Tuesday night: "We have not seen this kind of violence since October 2000," he said, in reference to Arab riots that took place at the beginning of what would later become the Second Intifada.

Shabtai said that he was moving his office to Lod until the anarchy there settled down. 
In Acre, Uri Buri, a popular Jewish-owned fish restaurant was set ablaze. Footage aired by Channel 12 showed the restaurant's exterior blacked and burned, and its windows smashed.
In Jaffa, Arab protesters clashed with police, who fired stun grenades to disperse them.
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu violence Israeli Palestinian Conflict riot
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

It's time to stand with Israel against Hamas rockets - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to defeat Hamas in the narrative battle, too - comment

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader

How Palestinians lost Jerusalem to Israel - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Jews for liberal values: Critical thought not thought control - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

When did a left-wing government become a danger? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
2

Temple Mount violence: Netanyahu says Israel protects right to worship

Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021.
3

Massive fire breaks out near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant - Watch

Fire at shipyard in Bushehr, Iran, July 15, 2020
4

Chinese rocket Long March 5B crashes near Maldives

Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang
5

Agency working with US military wants Jews to apologize for killing Jesus

An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in Passion Play as part of Good Friday celebrations at the Sanctuary of Kalwaria Zebrzydowska near Krakow, Poland April 19, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by