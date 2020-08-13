The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Normalization with the UAE is a win for the Netanyahu Doctrine – analysis

If you were to zoom in a bit more on where Netanyahu’s priorities lie in protecting “life itself,” the answer would be: Iran, Iran and more Iran.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
AUGUST 13, 2020 21:52
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – is annexation more a political interest than a legacy issue? (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – is annexation more a political interest than a legacy issue?
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
If a Netanyahu Doctrine could be summarized in two words, it would be: Security first. Or as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once said, protecting “life itself” comes before other matters.
But if you were to zoom in a bit more on where Netanyahu’s priorities lie in protecting “life itself,” the answer would be: Iran, Iran and more Iran.
And that doctrine proved itself yet again on Thursday, in the historic announcement of Israel’s third-ever peace agreement with an Arab country, the United Arab Emirates.
Netanyahu constantly and repeatedly points out that Iran is the major threat standing behind the other threats to Israel, whether in Lebanon, in Syria, or in Gaza.
Which made it so surprising that he did not mention the Islamic Republic even once in his victory speech after normalization with the UAE was announced - though it did come up when he answered questions.
Perhaps Netanyahu didn’t want to put a damper on the celebrations.
But Iran played a key role in bringing Israel and the UAE, as well as other Gulf States, closer.
After the Obama administration pushed for a nuclear deal with Iran with world powers, which they signed in 2015, Israel began sharing intelligence with several Gulf States, which also feel threatened by the mullahs’ regime.
Those ties continued to grow, from an Israeli delegation to the UN’s International Renewable Energy Agency opening in Abu Dhabi in 2015, to Netanyahu visiting Oman in 2018, and other connections that, as Netanyahu said announcing the ties with the UAE, must be kept quiet.
Which goes to show that the Netanyahu Doctrine is not just doomsday forecasting.
As the prime minister said, peace can come from other countries respecting Israel’s strength and determination to stand up for itself and against those who would seek its destruction.
There is, however, another part of the Netanyahu Doctrine that he is not so outspoken about, which is that, when it comes to the Palestinians, he tends to prefer the status quo. He’s historically been skeptical about sweeping changes, whether they’re peace plans or sovereignty moves.
Netanyahu said he is the one who wanted the Trump peace plan to include Israel applying sovereignty to settlements in Judea and Samaria - but also emphasized that he would only do it with American support.
The Trump administration has made it clear that it thinks peace with more Arab countries would do more for Israel’s security than extending its law in the West Bank, and Netanyahu agreed to hit the pause button on the Trump peace plan - though not forever, he says.
But this may not have been much of a loss for Netanyahu, who, despite his public statements, did not lay the groundwork for sovereignty moves, not technically, since no final map was drawn up, and not politically, in a unity government with Blue and White who are skeptical about the matter, to say the least.
Yes, Netanyahu’s political opponents to his Right and settler leaders sent out angry statements in the immediate aftermath of the normalization announcement.
But a historic peace treaty with an Arab country, the third ever and the first in 26 years, could be just the out he needed to not extend sovereignty without it being a major political loss.
Netanyahu can genuinely claim a victory here that he made peace, and unlike former prime ministers Menachem Begin or Yitzhak Rabin, who he mentioned in his speech, he did not have to make any real concessions, only a temporary pause on something Israel doesn’t even currently have.
And if the current political crisis leads us into another election, he can campaign on being in the big league of prime ministers who made history.
It’s a win for the Netanyahu Doctrine.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Iran United Arab Emirates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Democrats are sending mixed messages to Jerusalem By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Remembering Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz, intellectual wonder and Jewish landmark By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus lockdown is denying people the chance to mourn properly By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Ignorance on Zionism leads to antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
4 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
5 NYT reveals origin of ammonium nitrate that caused Beirut blast - report
The Beirut Port after Tuesday’s explosion that killed at least 157 and wounded more than 5,000
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by