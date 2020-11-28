PA informs Biden admin, European nations, ready to negotiate with Israel

A top Palestinian official announced on Thursday that the Palestinian Authority is ready to return to the negotiating table with Israel, according to Israeli media.Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki noted that the PA dispatched a message to the incoming Biden administration as well as several European countries, stating that it is ready to renegotiate the two state-solution with Israel, Ynet reported. "We call upon the new American leadership to intervene, as no progress in the peace process in the Middle East can be made without the US," al-Maliki stated. The PA official notably stated that there were no pre-conditions for the negotiations, only that they are to be formed on context of a the two-state solution. It was not made clear if the boundaries are to adhere to the pre-1967 lines, which were drawn before the Six Day War."We are committed to a two-state solution, to negotiations without preconditions, on the basis of international law," al-Maliki said at the Mediterranean Dialogue Forum on Wednesday, according to i24. "At the same time, we know that the Biden administration is likely to focus on internal issues rather than external ones."
