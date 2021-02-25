PA, Israel dismiss reports of a vaccination center on the Temple Mount

The Palestinian Authority and Israeli officials dismissed reports of a possible plan to open a vaccination station at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound (Temple Mount).The report said that Israeli officials had sent a request to the PA and the (Jerusalem) Wakf Islamic religious trust asking to erect a coronavirus vaccine complex in the Temple Mount area to inoculate Palestinian worshipers but that the request was denied due to opposition by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. An official from the PA and a senior official with the Jordanian-controlled Administration of Jerusalem’s Wakf and al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs said they were unaware of any such request.The Health Ministry spokesperson said Health Minister Yuli Edelstein was unaware of such a request and that it is not customary for the PA to be involved in matters regarding Israel and the Temple Mount. “Since when do we ask the PA anything about the Temple Mount?” he said. The Foreign Ministry said it had no knowledge of such a request and the Officer of the Coordinator of Government Affairs in the Territories referred the question to the Health Ministry.Israel agreed to supply 5,000 vaccines to medical personnel in the PA, a decision that according to Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday “came following due process and in light of an evident medical imperative for Israel.”
Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}In addition, top Israeli and Palestinian Health Ministry officials met in Ramallah last week to discuss collaboration around vaccination and combating new variants. The PA said after the meeting that Israel had agreed to vaccinate 100,000 Palestinians who work in Israel. The Health Ministry never confirmed the agreement.Earlier this month, Dr. Asher Salmon, head of the Department of International Relations at the Health Ministry, said during a session at the Knesset that according to the Oslo and Paris accords, the PA is responsible for the health of the residents of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. However, he said that Israel would try to assist the PA as much as possible for both humanitarian and epidemiological reasons. “Due to the frequent movement of the Palestinian residents of Judea and Samaria, and the entry of Gaza residents for different reasons, we will not be able to control the pandemic without the help of the vaccines," he said. According to Col. Eyal Zeevi, who heads the operations department for the Office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories and also spoke at the Knesset, aside from Israel’s 5,000 doses, some 10,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccines had been transferred to the PA. Some 37,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are set to be provided via the World Health Organization's COVAX program, he said, and another 405,000 AstraZeneca vaccines are expected to be delivered sometime between March and July.Israel has already vaccinated nearly 4.6 million citizens with at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and another more than 3.2 million with both doses.In a statement issued on Thursday, the Wakf urged Muslim worshipers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.“We believe that the rising infections require us to raise the frequency of preventive and precautionary restrictions to maintain public safety,” the statement read. “The vaccines will guarantee putting an end to this epidemic.”The Wakf called on worshipers to adhere to coronavirus regulations by wearing masks, using their own prayer carpets, and maintaining social distancing. It also urged those who are unable to arrive at the site to pray at home.“The elderly, sick, and children who live in places far from the al-Aqsa Mosque and the Old City [of Jerusalem] should stay away during this critical period in order to preserve their health,” the Wakf added.
Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.