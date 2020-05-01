The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

PA, Israel in coronavirus power struggle over east Jerusalem

Palestinian officials say Israel marginalized the area to ‘Judaize’ the city and pressure Arab families to leave

By DIMA ABUMARIA/ THE MEDIA LINE  
MAY 1, 2020 03:06
A PANORAMIC view of east Jerusalem. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A PANORAMIC view of east Jerusalem.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Palestinian Authority’s Jerusalem Governorate has launched a campaign titled “Jerusalem calls upon you to win against the coronavirus” in an effort to support residents of east Jerusalem, amid what was described as “deliberate Israeli neglect” of that part of the city.
Several Palestinian official and private bodies together announced the initiative on Wednesday, including the PA’s Jerusalem Governorate, the Jerusalem Endowment Fund, the Regional Network for Social Responsibility, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate and Al Quds University. They all highlighted the need to “strengthen the steadfastness” of the people there, “who face the Israeli occupation and have been directly affected by the global coronavirus pandemic.”
During a press conference at the main campus of Al Quds University in Ramallah, Deputy Governor of Jerusalem Abdullah Siyam warned of Israeli efforts to exploit the COVID-19 outbreak to “Judaize” Jerusalem. Empowering residents and institutions there would help to preserve the Arab and Islamic character of Jerusalem, he said.
Siyam, who represented Governor Adnan Gheith at the event, told The Media Line that the latter’s movements were restricted by Israeli authorities due to his activities in the city. “The whole world has unified in order to face the coronavirus crisis, except for the [Israeli] occupation, which insists on practicing its role as an occupier even during such a time,” he said.
Israel says that according to the Oslo Accords, the Palestinian Authority is forbidden to conduct political activities in Jerusalem.
Siyam indicated that the power struggle in Jerusalem had deepened the gap between the level of medical treatment provided in the eastern and western sections of Jerusalem, “as well as the gap between the two parts in terms of economic and social conditions.”
He added, “east Jerusalem is outside the area covered by our budget. That is why we launched this campaign: to minimize the gaps and to help Palestinian citizens and institutions survive in their city.”
Siyam said that “international legitimacy” held Israel fully accountable for people and institutions under its rule “as an occupying power, including providing full medical care to all of those citizens in east Jerusalem, and also to ensure the continuity of workflow among organizations there.” He said, however, that this was not happening, as Arab “Jerusalemites are facing this [coronavirus] crisis alone, without the required medical care and treatment.”
Therefore, he stressed that the Palestinian health establishment was monitoring infection cases in east Jerusalem, in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“Here we see that the matter of sovereignty is the magic key to solving political, economical and social issues, in addition to medical issues. And because we [Palestinians] currently have no sovereignty over Jerusalem, it is a big issue for citizens in Jerusalem who are suffering during this crisis,” he said.
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, deputy mayor of Jerusalem, told The Media Line that the population of east Jerusalem was not expecting anything from the PA, as the latter had never helped them but rather had only applied political pressure on the Arab residents there. “Over the last 10 years, there’s been a change in mentality in the Arab community in Jerusalem, after they realized that salvation was not coming from the PA. And that’s why, more than ever, we see that Arab residents of east Jerusalem are residents the same as the rest of us here in Jerusalem,” she said.
Hassan-Nahoum said that all of the accusations made at the conference against Israeli authorities were lies, “and I even doubt that the money they are collecting will end up going to east Jerusalem. They’re going to continue lining their own pockets or doing something else with it like they always do.”
She added, “The Arab population in east Jerusalem is being taken care of by the Jerusalem municipality and I’ll give you many examples. Let’s start with the corona, the actual disease. At the moment we have massive drive-in test centers for the Arab residents in Jerusalem; one in [the] Jabel Mukaber [neighborhood], and the other one at the entrance to [the] Isawiya [neighborhood].” Hassan-Nahoum stressed that all Arab neighborhoods had testing available at walk-in clinics as well.
“Testing is going very well among the Arab residents in Jerusalem; we’ve had 150 patients sick with the coronavirus,” Hassan-Nahoum said.
She explained that the municipality’s policy was to separate infected patients from the healthy population, and therefore a command center was established to follow up on people in home quarantine. “We have had 150 Arabs from east Jerusalem sick; 40 of them got better [so far].”
She said it was not easy, especially for old people, to leave home and family, and so the Jerusalem Municipality had put them in two places: “We’ve set up a [dedicated quarantine] hotel for the Arab residents of Jerusalem, near the Bethlehem checkpoint, which is a lovely hotel that we’ve turned into a corona hotel,” Hassan-Nahoum continued. “[Also], just so you know, we have one for the Jewish Orthodox, [and] we have [another] one in the western part of the city.”
Hassan-Nahoum said that during the month of Ramadan, which began a week ago, “the municipality had distributed about 7.5 million shekels [some $2.2 million] to 50,000 Arab residents who were registered with welfare authorities, and provided 2,500 hot meals to elderly persons in the Arab community. In addition to the ready-made hot food, we have 3,500 elderly persons who get food packages.” She added that “4,000 [Arab] families were also receiving food packages, families that became impoverished because of the coronavirus crisis.”
Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, the mufti of Jerusalem, told The Media Line that the Palestinians “have the right to Jerusalem and the right to secure the citizens of the city and that, therefore, supporting Jerusalem is a Palestinian duty, an Arab duty, an Islamic duty, and an international duty, because Jerusalem is under occupation.
“Jerusalem (as a whole) is under occupation; thus the approved protocols implemented in Palestinian-controlled land should be [implemented] in east Jerusalem as well,” Hussein added. “Palestinian citizens of east Jerusalem can get treatment if they go to Israeli hospitals. However, that is not enough, and it doesn’t mean that the case is settled; citizens need more in terms of medical care and economic as well as social services.”
Palestinian officials said that donations would be directed toward health, economic empowerment, education and the provision of relief and medical supplies for Palestinians in Jerusalem, and that the “Jerusalem calls upon you to win against the coronavirus” campaign had adopted an electronic donation system in eight languages to facilitate the process of “supporting Jerusalemites and their steadfastness to remain in the front line to protect the civilization and history of the holy city.”
Nasser Abu Baker, the head of the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, told The Media Line that the goal of the campaign was to “support the Palestinian citizens of Jerusalem, especially during the global pandemic of COVID-19, after Israel abandoned its responsibility as an occupying government of providing treatment and services for citizens in east Jerusalem.”
Such charitable initiatives, and others, came to reinforce education in Jerusalem as well as health and medical services, in addition to providing people there with food, he said. “We want our people there to survive this crisis and we aim to continue with this campaign and assistance to the city of Jerusalem, which has a special status,” Abu Baker added.
“Israel wants to Judaize the city and remove the original families of Jerusalem, by imposing extreme restrictions on them, in addition to taxing them without providing services, in order to pressure them to leave the city,” Abu Baker said.
Archbishop Atallah Hanna, from the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem, confirmed during the press conference that unemployment had jumped in the city during the COVID-19 crisis, as all hotels, shops and workplaces had been closed. Therefore, Palestinians had to work together to stand by the people there, “and not leave them to contend with the coronavirus and the occupation on their own.”
Food shops and pharmacies remained opened, and most others have since reopened.
Imad Abu Kishek, the president of Al-Quds University, told The Media Line that Jerusalem was different from all other Palestinian cities in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, as it had been left on its own to face difficult conditions, “because of the Israeli occupation’s existence and control in the city.” He said that due to the inability of the majority of institutions based in Jerusalem to help the families there, other institutions had come together to stand by the city’s people.
“Because of the Israeli neglect of Jerusalem, the number of cases infected with the coronavirus there constitutes half of the total cases in the West Bank and Gaza,” Abu Kishek said.
Read more stories like this at themedialine.org.


Tags East Jerusalem Jerusalem Israeli–Palestinian conflict Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo New York City Mayor de Blasio's blunder By JPOST EDITORIAL
The coronavirus's effect on the Middle East By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus has turned our attention away from other major stories By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Coping with Remembrance Day, comparing the day before, the day after By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Israel is a country, not a concept - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
3 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
4 In first, system to destroy COVID-19 used in Israeli hospital rooms
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
5 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by