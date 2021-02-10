The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
PA, Israel partners in ensuring stability - new Civil Administration head

A relationship with both the Palestinians and the settlers is critical for the Civil Administration head, given that his office oversees Israel and Palestinian civilian life in Area C.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
FEBRUARY 10, 2021 20:06
 New Civil Administration head Brig.-Gen. Fares Atila called on the Palestinian Authority to work together with him to ensure security, when he spoke during his swearing in ceremony on Wednesday.
To the PA, Atilla said, "changes in the Middle East have placed us before fateful decisions for both nations. I see you as partners to preserving stable security. We must work together toward this objective." 
To the settlers, he said, he was certain that the Civil Administration would work to develop the area based on instructions from the upper echelon.
"You have a responsibility to preserve stability and public order," he said.
A relationship with both the Palestinians and the settlers is critical for the Civil Administration head, given that his office oversees Israel and Palestinian civilian life in Area C of the West Bank.
Atila replaces replaces Maj.-Gen. Ghassan Alyan, who held the post for close to two-years, during which time the PA temporarily halted security coordination with Israel and the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.
The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Maj.-Gen. Kamil Abu Rukun said that the person who heads the Civil Administration, holds one of  the 'most sensitive, variegated, and challenging" role  'that a commander will be called upon to fill, certainly in the current reality, a time of successive crises, in which challenge follows fast on the heels of challenge."
He listed the challenges of the past year. "We have dealt with, among other things, a crisis in the relationship with the Palestinian Authority that has led to its severance of civilian and security coordination with us. 
"The crisis has forced us to ponder the issue with great care, formulate creative solutions, and develop new work strategies," he said.
Atila said that when he looked toward the coming years he believed the region stood at a "critical, and possibly even historical, crossroad."
Global changes, Atila said, "May constitute a regional opportunity for shaping and stabilizing the area. At this sensitive time, all of us - you and me, commanders and civilians as one - are called upon to act." 
He added, "Together we will continue to make a contribution and succeed in our important mission - the improvement of the quality of life for all of the region's populations and preservation of its security stability."


