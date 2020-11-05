The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

PMW: For PA, peace means a Judenfrei state, ethnically cleaned of Jews

The Palestinian narrative is negating historical fact and rejects any pragmatic approach that Judea and Samaria and East Jerusalem are all part of the Jewish homeland.

By SARAH CHEMLA, DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
NOVEMBER 5, 2020 20:52
PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY President Mahmoud Abbas attends a virtual meeting about Israel and the UAE normalizing ties, in Ramallah on September 3. (photo credit: ALAA BADARNEH/POOL VIA REUTERS)
PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY President Mahmoud Abbas attends a virtual meeting about Israel and the UAE normalizing ties, in Ramallah on September 3.
(photo credit: ALAA BADARNEH/POOL VIA REUTERS)
For the Palestinian leadership, peace with Israel can only be achieved in a “judenfrei” Palestinian state – a state free of Jews, ethnically cleansed of the over 800,000 Jews who now live in West Bank and Jerusalem, Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) has said. 
The NGO, which translates Arabic-language media into English to highlight the incendiary claims made by Palestinian leaders, highlighted a recent speech by PA Deputy Prime Minister and PA Presidential Spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina, who said: “The [Israeli] settlement[s] will disappear in the end. There will be no peace as long as there is one settlement on the Palestinian lands. Just as the settlements were removed from Gaza, they will be removed from the West Bank."
He continued, "either a peace that is based on an independent, fully sovereign [Palestinian] state with East Jerusalem as its capital and without settlers or settlements, or else there will be no security, no stability, and no peace.”
Palestinian Media Watch have flagged the comments, saying that Rudeina's claims amount to calling for a judenfrei state. Not only that, but they are based on a false historical narrative, the NGO said.
"In order to understand the PA approach, it is important to point out two critical points," PMW said in an article on their website.
"The pillar of the PA demand is based on the Palestinian narrative which defines the “West Bank” and “East Jerusalem” as “Palestinian lands”. While Abu Rudeina’s definition of the “Palestinian lands” is reflective of the often-repeated PA narrative, it lacks any historical veracity. At no period in time were the “West Bank” and “East Jerusalem” under “Palestinian” control or part of an independent “Palestinian” State."
Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) highlight that, even the UN Security Council resolution 242, which the Palestinians falsely refer to as the basis for their claim that these areas are “Palestinian lands” does not mention, even once, the word “Palestinian”.
Historically, since the expulsion of the Jewish people by the Roman Empire, the entire area of land from the Jordan River in the east to the Mediterranean Sea in the west, from Lebanon in the north to the Red Sea in the south, came under the rule of interchanging conquerors, reported PMW.
Detailing the history of the region, PMW added: "The Palestinian narrative is negating historical fact and rejects any pragmatic approach that Judea, Samaria and East Jerusalem are all part of the Jewish homeland."
The NGO insisted that this approach was absolutely unacceptable as, in calling for 100% expulsion of the Jews, it went even further than the South African Apartheid which prohibited black South Africans from buying or renting land in 93% of South Africa.
"Since Jews were incontrovertibly resident in the areas that Abu Rudeina now claims as exclusively Arab “Palestinian lands”, it is clear that the demand that Jews be stripped of all their historical and legal rights is not a valid demand, whose sole purpose is to create a state that is “judenfrei,”" PMW wrote.
"It goes without saying, that conditioning Israeli-Palestinian peace on realizing a false historical narrative that requires expelling over 800,000 Jews from their homes, is not and cannot be a position that the international community should identify with." 


Tags Jerusalem Palestinian Authority United Nations history judea and samaria Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The government is not doing enough to end violence in Arab sector By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy US elections: Ballots are paper bullets to the American people - opinion By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader There is no right to not be offended By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin Are we entering a new beginning for Israeli-Palestinian talks? – opinion By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 2,000-year-old gem seal depicting Greek god Apollo found under City of David
Seal with the image of Apollo.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by