The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

PA shreds sensitive files, fearing Israeli raids after annexation - report

The services reportedly began the destruction of the documents following Mahmoud Abbas' May announcement regarding the termination of the security coordination with Israel.

By LEON SVERDLOV  
JUNE 17, 2020 19:20
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a meeting of the United Nations (UN) Security Council at UN headquarters in New York, U.S., February 20, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a meeting of the United Nations (UN) Security Council at UN headquarters in New York, U.S., February 20, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON)
The Palestinian Authority's (PA) security services have been destroying classified files in fear of IDF raids following Israel's annexation of parts of the West Bank, AFP reported Tuesday.

According to a source cited by AFP, the services were "ordered to destroy confidential documents in our possession and have obeyed this order." The source added the directives came from "high up."

Some of the files were shredded after being scanned and transferred onto flash drives which were later hidden by the services, other sources claimed.

The services reportedly began the destruction of the documents following Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas' May announcement on the authority no longer being bound by agreements it signed with Israel and the US, including the Oslo Accords, and the subsequent termination of the security coordination with the IDF.

A source cited by the agency reported the decision to shred the sensitive files came amid growing fears that following an annexation, Israel's security forces may carry out raids on Palestinian security offices, similar to those that took place during the Second Intifada.

With US President Donald Trump's administration giving Israel the go-ahead to annex 30% of the West Bank, the state is expected to apply its sovereignty on the Jordan Valley July 1. Following the annexation, Israeli civil law will be applied to the area currently controlled by the IDF's Civil Administration.

Some 58 thousand Palestinians living in the Jordan Valley will not receive an Israeli citizenship but will remain in PA enclaves under Israeli military control, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a late-May interview with Israel Hayom.

"They will remain as Palestinian enclaves," the prime minister said, adding that besides Jericho, home to around 20,000 Palestinians, "there is a cluster or two. You do not need to apply sovereignty over them." According to Netanyahu, "they will remain Palestinian subjects, if you will. But the security control applies to that, too."

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh reportedly said there will be a "hot summer" in Israel and the Palestinian territories if an annexation takes place. Last week, the official said the PA would unilaterally declare a Palestinian state in West Bank and the Gaza Strip based on the 1949 armistice lines, also known as the Green Line.

In late May, PLO Executive Committee Secretary-General Saeb Erekat told NGO Peace Now an Israeli annexation would lead to the collapse of the PA. The IDF also began preparing for the possibility of a third Palestinian uprising in light of the annexation.


Tags Israel Palestinian Authority Israeli Annexation West Bank Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Tension is growing ahead of annexation, but what will it mean? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader When most committees are men’s committees By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy The spiritual leap in Israel-Diaspora relations: Love is all you need By GIL TROY
Asher Fredman Twitter must apply its own rules and take action against Khamenei By ASHER FREDMAN
Elie Podeh Avoiding a small annexation will not prevent the larger occupation By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
3 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
4 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
5 American tourist instructed to leave Israel after violating quarantine
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by