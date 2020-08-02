Israeli-Arab terrorist Walid Daqqa, who participated in the kidnapping and murder of an Israeli soldier in 1984, fathered a child by smuggling sperm out of the Israeli prison he is being held in, according to Palestinian Media Watch (PMW).Daqqa along with the four other terrorists - Ibrahim Bayadseh, Ibrahim Abu Mukh, and Rushdi Abu Mukh - who helped murder Israeli soldier Moshe Tamam, receive some of the most lucrative salaries from the Palestinian Authority's pay-for-slay program, totaling more than NIS 1,561,500. Daqqa is not the only prisoner who has smuggled his sperm out to father a child.PA TV, in order to encourage other prisoners, interview the wives as well as the offspring of these test-tube babies to highlight these resistance efforts. In a program titled The Giants of Endurance, PA TV details the "strange" and "difficult" path the smuggled sperms travels from the prison to the fertility clinic.“Let us return to Sana’a Daqqa (i.e., wife of terrorist prisoner Walid Daqqa) so we can see pretty Milad. We want [to see] Milad alone in the frame, so Walid can see her now through the program Giants of Endurance for the first time, despite the occupation and the occupation’s cruelty," the program commentator said, alluding to the notion that Daqqa will be watching the program and able to see his daughter through the video feed. "We are now seeing Milad. Walid Daqqa sees you now. We send him all the love and blessings in Gilboa Prison.”His wife, Sana’a Daqqa said on the program that she thinks "that Walid actually freed himself from prison with the birth of Milad... This is the greatest victory and defiance... I want to thank PA TV, and you [host] Samer, because without PA TV Walid wouldn’t have been able to follow and see the birth of Milad."Within this program, PA TV interviews the wife of Nasr Abu Hmeid, a terrorist currently serving five consecutive life sentences for his part in two terror attacks that murdered four people.“Our topic today is slightly odd, making one sad and happy at the same time: Smuggled sperm, which passes through strange stations and begins with the first and most difficult step, which is the smuggling of this sperm out of the prison... Then the occupation checkpoints - checkpoint after checkpoint - and the sperm travels through cities and villages until it reaches the medical clinic that specializes in insemination," the official PA TV host said on the July 24 program. "It is inserted into the wife of the prisoner who smuggled the sperm over the [prison] fence to create a pregnancy. The wife of the heroic prisoner carries in her womb the child of tomorrow, one of Palestine’s hopes.”She was overjoyed to have a son "in defiance of the Jews."The child born "in defiance" is in fact the grandson of Um Hmeid, "the PA’s number one terror mom," according to PMW. Um Hmeid, who has six sons involved in terror who have together murdered at least 10 Israelis, was even congratulated by the PA's Minister of Women’s Affairs on the birth of her grandson.“[I’m] Ala’, the wife of prisoner Nasr Abu Hmeid (i.e., terrorist, involved in murder of 4) who was sentenced to 5 life sentences... I have three [children]: 19-year-old Raed, 18-year-old Aed, and 1-year-old Yaman [born of] smuggled sperm," Ala’ Abu Hmeid details in the program on July 24. "It’s a very good feeling, very special... [Nasr] saw him on [PA] TV and I took him once for a visit, the first time I visited at the Ashkelon Prison where Nasr is. The prison management didn’t let Yaman enter because they knew Nasr had been [in prison] for many years, and where did this baby come from? After suffering and after Nasr spoke a lot with the management, with the prison guard, we succeeded and got [Yaman] in, and [Nasr] saw him face to face and was really happy.”In a separate case, PA TV interviews and detailed a released prisoner, Saleh Hussein, being reunited with the child he fathered after smuggling his sperm out of prison.According to the NGO Andolu Agency, Hussein was arrested again shortly after his release for unspecified reasons.“[Your son] Ali – Allah willing he is watching us now – embraced you. He is the result of smuggled sperm. Let us look at Ali, when you left the prisons... This is the moment that our prisoners are now watching: Your embrace with Ali who is the result of sperm smuggling and who is now 5 years old,” said the official PA TV host.
Zachary Keyser contributed to this report.
