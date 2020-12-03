PA TV teaches children they're refugees, will 'return' to Israeli cities

The boy, Abd Al-Rahman Baba, was interviewed by children's TV host Walaa Al-Battat, who described Lod as one of "Palestine's ancient cities."

“The Jews stole our land from us, and I have been waiting 12 years already, my father 40 years, and my grandfather has been waiting 70 years," said Baba, according to PMW. "The Jews took our land by force and settled us in the [refugee] camps. I hope to return to Lod, my city.”

Baba stated on the show that he feels that "tomorrow [he] will return and liberate Palestine."

"Every day, every minute, and every year I imagine that I’m in Lod... I imagine that I'm playing with my friends, my neighbors, in our backyard. I imagine our home, how it will be... I imagine the Lod Airport that the occupation (i.e., Israel) Judaized and called ' Ben-Gurion '...Of course we will return and live in those houses," said the 12-year-old Palestinian.

“This is the Palestinian child refugee," said Al-Battat, according to PMW. "There is no replacement for the return. Nothing will make them forget the homeland from which they were expelled.”

The show featured a map of "Palestine" covering all territory between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River, without the State of Israel.

Al-Battat frequently states in children's shows that Palestinians will "return to [their] land" and that Israel will come to an end, according to PMW.