Palestinian Authority paid terrorists over $150 million in 2020

The amount makes up 3.25% of the PA’s budget for last year, and is about NIS 5m. ($1.5m.) less than last year.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
FEBRUARY 22, 2021 14:23
Palestinian women walk past a money changer in the West Bank city of Ramallah February 16, 2010. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman/File Photo (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
Palestinian women walk past a money changer in the West Bank city of Ramallah February 16, 2010. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman/File Photo
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
The Palestinian Authority paid over NIS 512 million ($157 million) in 2020 in salaries to terrorists, prisoners and those released from prison, according to a Palestinian Media Watch report released on Monday.
The amount makes up 3.25% of the PA’s budget for last year, and is about NIS 5m. ($1.5m.) less than last year.
The total amount paid to terrorists in or released from prison is more than NIS 512, because, according to PA budgetary regulations, those who had previously been employed by the PA continue receiving their salaries while in prison. The PA also has a “martyr’s fund,” for the families of those killed while committing or attempting acts of terror, which include monthly salaries, free education, insurance, medical care and more.
Palestinian Media Watch’s analysis of the PA budget found that the PA attempted to hide the terrorist payments, likely because of transparency required by international donors.
In 2020, the PA removed the category it once called the “Ministry of Prisoners’ Affairs,” through which the terrorist salaries had been paid in 2018-2019, in an apparent attempt to hide the payments.
However, Palestinian officials continued to tout the terrorist payments throughout the year, and none said they had stopped them.
Instead, the payments were funneled through the PLO, whose budget ballooned by over 300% last year, from NIS 161 m. ($49m.) to NIS 673m. ($206m.). PMW estimated that the difference – NIS 512m. – is the amount paid to terrorists in and released from prison.
The PA previously used this method for its terrorist payments in 2015-2017.
Unlike the PA, which receives international funding, the PLO does not have any accountability requirements to the international community when it comes to its budget.
Further evidence that the transfers to the PLO were for terrorists is that throughout 2020, they had a limited range of NIS35-58m. ($11-18m.) per month. However, in December, after the PA announced that it would pay terrorist salaries for three months at once, the amount transferred to the PLO spiked to over NIS 121m. ($37m.)
This corresponded with Israeli antiterror legislation coming into effect on December 30, 2020, prohibiting any banking transactions meant to reward terrorism, stopping the PA from using local banks to pay terror salaries.
PMW said: “If the international community is going to continue funding the PA, it is inexcusable that the donor countries permit the PA to hide such a significant part of its budget under the non-transparent ‘PLO institutions’ listing.
“The only way the donor countries will know how the PA is spending its donor money is if they demand that in future listings the PA specify in its ‘expenditure reports’ in detail what the PLO is doing with the money,” the organization stated. “This is not only necessary in the interest of transparency, but it is critical in order to monitor and eventually stop the PA’s ongoing incentivizing and funding of terror.”


