Palestinian Authority says working 'to prevent violence’

The Palestinian Authority is working to prevent an upsurge in violence in the West Bank and continues to support “peaceful” protests against Israel, a senior PA official said on Monday.

The official warned, however, that “Israeli policies and measures against Palestinians could lead to a popular uprising.”

The official told The Jerusalem Post that he did not believe that Sunday’s shooting attack at the Tapuah Junction near Nablus that left two seminary students critically wounded was directly related to PA President Mahmoud Abbas’s decision last week to postpone the Palestinian parliamentary and presidential elections indefinitely

“Such attacks are not new and they often take place in response to the practices of the Israeli government, army and settlers against Palestinians,” the official, who asked not to be identified, told the Post.

Israeli security restrictions in the Old City of Jerusalem, which have led to nightly clashes between dozens of youths and police officers, are among several reasons behind the mounting tensions, the official said.

“The recent [Jerusalem District Court] decision to evict scores of families from their homes in [the east Jerusalem suburb of] Sheikh Jarrah, daily provocations by settlers at al-Aqsa Mosque and a ban on Ramadan celebrations at Damascus Gate have created a very bad atmosphere,” the official said. “Some Palestinian factions are using these incidents to call for attacks on Israel.”

Over the past few weeks, the PA, Hamas and other Palestinian factions have called on Palestinians to “confront increased attacks by Jewish settlers and extremists” and Israeli security measures against Palestinians, particularly in east Jerusalem and the northern West Bank.

In addition, they have called for protests against the planned eviction of the families from Sheikh Jarrah. An Israeli court has ruled that the homes had belonged to Jewish families before 1948.

Abbas’s decision to delay the Palestinian presidential and legislature elections, which were slated for May 22 and July 31 respectively, has triggered a wave of protests in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The protests, however, have thus far remained confined to social media platforms, with only a few small demonstrations in Ramallah and the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

By accusing Israel of preventing the elections from taking place in Jerusalem, Abbas has whipped up anti-Israel sentiments among the Palestinians, although his opponents accuse him of using the Jerusalem dispute as a pretext for delaying the vote.

Many Palestinians in the West Bank are angry with Abbas, but they are afraid to launch large-scale protests against him for fear of being targeted by the PA security forces or Fatah gunmen. On Saturday night, shots were fired at the home of a parliament candidate near Hebron who called on the European Union to halt funding to the PA in response to Abbas’s postponement of the elections.

The PA leadership, on the other hand, continues to encourage Palestinians to engage in “popular resistance” activities against IDF soldiers and settlers. Some Palestinians have interpreted “popular resistance” as a green light for carrying out terror attacks.

Meanwhile, the assessment in the PA is that the Tapuah Junction terror attack was carried out in order to embarrass Abbas and drag the PA leadership into a confrontation with Israel. The PA believes that those behind such attacks are hoping that Israel would retaliate by targeting Abbas and his security forces.

According to the PA official, the Palestinian security forces are “determined to prevent any group or individual from carrying out operations that could harm the national interests of the Palestinians.”

The ongoing security coordination between the PA security forces and the IDF could prevent similar terror attacks in the West Bank in the future. The PA leadership’s continuing incitement against Israel, nonetheless, could undermine its own alleged effort to prevent terrorism.

In light of the rising tensions between the PA and Hamas as well as other factions in the aftermath of the postponement of the elections, it’s highly likely that Abbas’s rivals, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, will continue their efforts to carry out terror attacks against Israel, both in the West Bank or from the Gaza Strip.