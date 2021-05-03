The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Palestinian Authority says working 'to prevent violence’

‘Israeli measures, settler attacks could lead to intifada’

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
MAY 3, 2021 19:17
Students from the University of Birzeit clash with Israeli security forces (unseen) near the West Bank city of Ramallah, on July 24, 2017. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Students from the University of Birzeit clash with Israeli security forces (unseen) near the West Bank city of Ramallah, on July 24, 2017.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
The Palestinian Authority is working to prevent an upsurge in violence in the West Bank and continues to support “peaceful” protests against Israel, a senior PA official said on Monday.
The official warned, however, that “Israeli policies and measures against Palestinians could lead to a popular uprising.”
The official told The Jerusalem Post that he did not believe that Sunday’s shooting attack at the Tapuah Junction near Nablus that left two seminary students critically wounded was directly related to PA President Mahmoud Abbas’s decision last week to postpone the Palestinian parliamentary and presidential elections indefinitely.
“Such attacks are not new and they often take place in response to the practices of the Israeli government, army and settlers against Palestinians,” the official, who asked not to be identified, told the Post.
Israeli security restrictions in the Old City of Jerusalem, which have led to nightly clashes between dozens of youths and police officers, are among several reasons behind the mounting tensions, the official said.
“The recent [Jerusalem District Court] decision to evict scores of families from their homes in [the east Jerusalem suburb of] Sheikh Jarrah, daily provocations by settlers at al-Aqsa Mosque and a ban on Ramadan celebrations at Damascus Gate have created a very bad atmosphere,” the official said. “Some Palestinian factions are using these incidents to call for attacks on Israel.”
Over the past few weeks, the PA, Hamas and other Palestinian factions have called on Palestinians to “confront increased attacks by Jewish settlers and extremists” and Israeli security measures against Palestinians, particularly in east Jerusalem and the northern West Bank.
In addition, they have called for protests against the planned eviction of the families from Sheikh Jarrah. An Israeli court has ruled that the homes had belonged to Jewish families before 1948.
Abbas’s decision to delay the Palestinian presidential and legislature elections, which were slated for May 22 and July 31 respectively, has triggered a wave of protests in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
The protests, however, have thus far remained confined to social media platforms, with only a few small demonstrations in Ramallah and the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.
By accusing Israel of preventing the elections from taking place in Jerusalem, Abbas has whipped up anti-Israel sentiments among the Palestinians, although his opponents accuse him of using the Jerusalem dispute as a pretext for delaying the vote.
Many Palestinians in the West Bank are angry with Abbas, but they are afraid to launch large-scale protests against him for fear of being targeted by the PA security forces or Fatah gunmen. On Saturday night, shots were fired at the home of a parliament candidate near Hebron who called on the European Union to halt funding to the PA in response to Abbas’s postponement of the elections.
The PA leadership, on the other hand, continues to encourage Palestinians to engage in “popular resistance” activities against IDF soldiers and settlers. Some Palestinians have interpreted “popular resistance” as a green light for carrying out terror attacks.
Meanwhile, the assessment in the PA is that the Tapuah Junction terror attack was carried out in order to embarrass Abbas and drag the PA leadership into a confrontation with Israel. The PA believes that those behind such attacks are hoping that Israel would retaliate by targeting Abbas and his security forces.
According to the PA official, the Palestinian security forces are “determined to prevent any group or individual from carrying out operations that could harm the national interests of the Palestinians.”
The ongoing security coordination between the PA security forces and the IDF could prevent similar terror attacks in the West Bank in the future. The PA leadership’s continuing incitement against Israel, nonetheless, could undermine its own alleged effort to prevent terrorism.
In light of the rising tensions between the PA and Hamas as well as other factions in the aftermath of the postponement of the elections, it’s highly likely that Abbas’s rivals, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, will continue their efforts to carry out terror attacks against Israel, both in the West Bank or from the Gaza Strip.


Tags Palestinian Authority West Bank violence Israeli Palestinian Conflict
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

How we must investigate Meron - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Mount Meron is a confusing tragedy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Salem Alketbi

Will Biden sacrifice Israel over Iran? - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's successors must fix political value that he ruined

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by