Palestinian suspected of killing Esther Horgen reenacts murder

Before the court extended his detention, the suspect reenacted the murder in front of Shin Bet and police cameras, describing how he threw the stone at Horgen's head.

Using technological means, the two bodies are investigating the suspect's conduct in the days before and after the incident. The family members of the suspect were reportedly also among those interrogated. The Shin Bet is still investigating the motives of the suspect and the circumstances which led to the murder while the local police unit is still investigating, as well, in order to locate aides and accomplices to the murder.

On Friday morning, IDF forces conducted a mapping of the suspect's house in the small village of Tura. The mapping was done in order to prepare for the house's future demolition.

The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, then called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to order the intensification of construction in the Binyamin region in northern Samaria, to expand the settlement of Tal Menashe – where Horgen's family resides – and to establish another settlement to commemorate her memory.

Immediately after the announcement of the suspect's capture, Esther's husband, Benjamin, asked security forces and residents not to retaliate with acts of revenge, but to spread light, strengthen the settlements and prove to the murderers that such acts will not deter or intimidate residents who built their home in Tal Menashe or nearby communities.

52-year-old Esther Horgen, a resident of Tal Menashe, went for an afternoon walk at the beginning of the week and around 13:50 was observed by security cameras in her locality, which was backed up by testimony from her friend, entering the Reihan Forest. When she did not return home, her husband reported her absence to the police, after which large forces began searching for her. At 2 a.m., police found Horgen's body in the woods, reporting that her skull had been crushed. Translated by Idan Zonshine.