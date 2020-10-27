Palestinian TV glorifies efforts of terrorists who murdered Israelis

Palestinian Authority Television (PA TV) ran a TV filler praising the efforts of terrorists who have targeted Israelis, according to a Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) report.The filler runs the names and pictures of fifteen Palestinian terrorists, some responsible for the murder of Israelis, while a song of praise runs in the background. "The siege will not make you bend, chains will not worry you. You are all witnesses," the song went, according to PMW. "You, O Martyrs, you create our glory, our honor, and life... You are the heroes; your glory is the struggle."The terrorists featured in the video are responsible for stabbings, murders, attacking IDF soldiers and attempted bombings.Ghassan and Uday Abu Jamal were responsible for the attack on the Har Nof synagogue in Jerusalem in November 2014, attacking worshippers with guns, knives and axes, murdering six.Muhannad Halabi assaulted a family with a knife in the Old City in October 2015, murdering two while injuring a mother and her two-year-old son.A third, Baha Alyan hopped on a bus with a fellow terrorist and then proceeded to shoot and stab passengers with a gun and a knife, murdering three.According to the report, this type of praise comes from The Grand Mufti, who is the religious authority in the PA. On national television, he described all Palestinian terrorists currently being held in Israeli prisons as "heroic.""We ask Almighty Allah for a soon and speedy release for all our brave prisoners... Our heroic prisoners – all of them without exception – are sons of this precious homeland," said the Grand Mufti. "The entire Palestinian people and every free person in this world view them with admiration and honor."Fatah Central Committee Secretary Jibril Rajoub has also in the past praised the efforts of terrorism when he mentioned a few terrorists by name, referring to them as "giants.""The Israelis assassinated Yasser Arafat because of his patriotism, and so too regarding Sheikh Ahmed Yassin (founder of Hamas) and Abu Ali Mustafa (Secretary-General of PFLP terror branch). They are giants," said Rajoub. "And also those who are still in prison, and foremost among them Karim Younes and Maher Younes (convicted of murder), Ahmad Sa’adat (leader of PFLP terror branch) and Marwan Barghouti (convicted of murdering five)... We have 6,000 giants inside the prisons whose names I cannot mention, but each one of them is a legend, each one of them is an ethos."He added: "If the Arabs continue to pressure us together with the Israelis and the Americans – we will change the rules of engagement with the Israelis. We won’t open fire on the Arabs and we don't want to escalate against anyone, but we are capable of controlling the rules of engagement. And by the way, all the options are open."