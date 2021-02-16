Palestinians call for pressure on Israel to allow vaccines into Gaza

To date, Israel has not allowed vaccines to enter Gaza . Israel has already facilitated the transfer of some vaccines to the Palestinian Authority for use in the West Bank.

But it has yet to decide whether it would demand that Hamas release of two Israeli civilians held hostage in Gaza and the return the bodies of two Israeli soldiers, before it would allow vaccine to enter Gaza.

Israel controls two of the three crossing into Gaza; a commercial one at Kerem Shalom and a pedestrian one at Erez.

All vaccines slated for Gaza would need approval from Israel to enter through either of those crossings. The PA has already received 10,000 Sputnik vaccine doses from Russia of which it wants to transfer 1,000 to Gaza for health workers.

Moving forward, when the PA receive additional vaccines, it would want to transfer them to Gaza as well.

The vaccines under discussion are not the Pfizer or Modern vaccines, which Israel purchased for its citizens.

Those vaccines are fragile and dependent on refrigeration. Conditions in Gaza, where electricity is limited and unstable, make such vaccines unsuitable.

At issue is whether or not to transfer vaccines the PA has purchased.

Israel's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee discussed the matter on Monday. It was expected that the National Security Council would issue an opinion on the matter as early as Tuesday, before a decision on the matter is taken.

The Palestinian Authority on Tuesday condemned Israel for preventing the delivery of a shipment of vaccines against coronavirus to the Gaza Strip.

Ibrahim Milhem, spokesman for the PA government, said that the PA prime minister and the Palestinian government condemn the Israeli decision and consider it a violation of international law.

Milhem called on the World Health Organization and international organizations to condemn Israel and hold it fully responsible for the dangers resulting from the ban on the entry of the vaccines to the Gaza Strip.

He urged the international community to help in the immediate delivery of the vaccines to the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave.

Hamas spokesman Hasem Qassem denounced the Israeli decision as “racist” and said it was “one of the forms of aggression on the Palestinians.” He too called on the international community to take serious steps to provide the vaccines to the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian armed groups in the Gaza Strip also warned that Israel would "bear the consequences" of its decision.

The groups said in a statement that the “whole world is required to take urgent action to put pressure on the occupation and force it to allow the vaccines to reach the Gaza Strip.”