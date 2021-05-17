The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Palestinians disappointed by int'l community’s stance on escalation

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz: "Israel is not preparing for a cease-fire. … Only when we achieve complete quiet can we talk about calm"

By SANAA ALSWERKY / THE MEDIA LINE  
MAY 17, 2021 15:57
A Palestinian man walks amid the destruction in central Gaza City, May 12, 2021. (photo credit: HAZEM ALBAZ/THE MEDIA LINE)
A Palestinian man walks amid the destruction in central Gaza City, May 12, 2021.
(photo credit: HAZEM ALBAZ/THE MEDIA LINE)
Since Monday night, the situation has been boiling over in Gaza as Palestinian movements in Gaza respond to what they call the “violent Israeli aggression against Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Mosque” and in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, by firing more than 2,900 rockets toward communities in southern and central Israel.
For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org
About 1,150 of the rockets were intercepted by Israeli air defenses and around 450 fell short, striking inside the Gaza Strip.
Israel has responded with more than a thousand airstrikes hitting Hamas military targets, governmental institutions, several residential tower blocks in central Gaza, apartments belonging to Hamas figures and public infrastructure.
By Sunday, at least 174 Palestinian combatants and civilians had been killed, and more than 1,000 others wounded, according to Gaza health officials. In Israel, 10 civilians have been killed in strikes on Tel Aviv, Ashkelon, Lod and elsewhere, and at least 566 wounded, and one Israeli soldier was killed, according to the Israeli army.
Al-Jawhara Tower, a nine-story building in central Gaza City that houses a number of media offices in addition to residential apartments, was destroyed by Israeli airstrikes early on Wednesday after the Israeli military warned it would be attacked. It was the second tall building in the city to be badly damaged that day, following the Hanandi Tower.
On Saturday afternoon, after warning occupants to leave, the Israel Air Force destroyed another high-rise in Gaza City that housed media outlets, including Al Jazeera and the Associated Press. The 12-story Al Jala Tower also hid “military assets” used by Hamas’ intelligence wing, and offices of the Islamic Jihad group, the Israeli military said.
Ameera Al-Sayyed, one of Al-Jawhara Tower’s residents, described to The Media Line evacuating the building before the bombing, saying, “It was very difficult for us, especially since I have a 2-month-old baby. When we were ordered to leave the building, I was carrying my baby and looking for my other children who were crying.”
Ahmad Harb, the correspondent of Alkofiya TV, one of the media outlets housed in Al-Jawhara, told The Media Line that targeting the building “will not stop us from continuing our work and will not silence the Palestinian voice.”
He continued, “The occupation [i.e., Israel] knows that the Palestinian narrative exposes its crimes; that’s why it attempts to target journalists either by hitting their offices and their cars or by blocking the image and silencing the voice.”
During the most recent Israel-Gaza war, in 2014, Israeli airstrikes destroyed some 12,000 housing units in the Strip and damaged around 160,000, of which 6,600 became unfit for habitation, according to 2016 statistics from the Palestinian Public Works and Housing Ministry and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).
Hamas, the ruling party in Gaza, is threatening to avenge the killing of some of its top commanders, including Bassam Issa, the head of its Gaza City Brigade, who was targeted by Israel on Wednesday.
Other Palestinian movements are warning that if Israel does not stop its strikes, the worst is yet to come.
“The weapon of resistance is the main guarantor to protect our people. The resistance movements have a lot that can profoundly hurt Israel, based on the principle that we will not be the only ones to suffer pain, meaning Israel’s homefront must be prepared to pay for crimes committed by its leadership,” Nael Abuowdah, the Gaza-based head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement, a group that splintered from Fatah, told The Media Line.
The resistance movements’ firing of rockets has met with popular support, especially from Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem, who see it as the “start of liberation from occupation.” Others, however, have a different opinion.
“We have to confirm, first of all, the legitimacy of resistance in all its forms, but on the condition that each form is suited to circumstances and events, can be politically beneficial, and is more damaging to the enemy than it is to our people,” political writer Majed Kayali told The Media Line.
In this regard, Kayali wrote on his Facebook page: “What can we expect from the current confrontation, especially with the absence of any Arabic or international support? ... [During the three Israeli wars with Gaza in 2008-2009, 2012 and 2014], there were more than 4,000 Palestinians killed, tens of thousands of wounded and disabled, not to mention the enormous destruction of homes and properties, versus 86 Israelis killed, over six years.”
Al Sousi Tower, Gaza City, May 12, 2021. (HAZEM ALBAZ/THE MEDIA LINE)Al Sousi Tower, Gaza City, May 12, 2021. (HAZEM ALBAZ/THE MEDIA LINE)
He continued, “It’s understood that any process of struggle might entail victims and that freedom has a price, but the question is, what has been achieved by this sacrifice? Can we benefit from our people’s sacrifice? How?”
Ahmad Abu Warda, a Gazan whose house was damaged during the war of 2014, considers the ongoing escalation, and the targeting of civilian homes, a “catastrophe.”
“We [Gazans] can’t stand more traumas and wars. We had enough,” he told The Media Line. “Palestinians in Gaza suffer from extreme poverty and high rates of unemployment. We don’t want to clash with the occupation and we don’t want this aggression to continue, because we have nothing left but our [souls].”
Abu Warda expressed disappointment at the stance of the international community. “We’re not counting on the international community, because we had previous experiences with it in the past, when Israel launched many rocket attacks toward the defenseless citizens in the Gaza Strip and [we heard] absolute silence,” he said.
The Palestinian dissatisfaction with the position of the international community widely resonated on social media.
Kareem Abu Sharia posted on his Facebook account on Tuesday, “We don’t know what to be sad about anymore. Children who were killed in Gaza? Or Western media that only starts to talk [about Gaza] when Palestinians react?? Or how Israel succeeded in distracting our focus from the core issue that sparked all the fire, which is there are 500 Palestinians who are being forcefully and illegally evicted from their homes [in Sheikh Jarrah]?? After all, what can Israel say?? It killed 10 children with its modern American bombs, and as usual, it won’t let the ICC [the International Criminal Court] or anyone else investigate its war crimes.”
Nabil Diab, a leading member of the Palestinian National Initiative political party, told The Media Line: “The international community, and specifically the legal, humanitarian and human rights bodies, [must carry out] its responsibilities in order to forcefully pressure, by the power of international law and international humanitarian law, the occupation’s government to stop this barbaric aggression.”
Given events, the chances of de-escalation between the two sides anytime soon appear slim.
“Israel is not preparing for a cease-fire. There is currently no end date for the operation. Only when we achieve complete quiet can we talk about calm,” Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Wednesday.
Abuowdah confirmed that several potential mediators are trying to achieve “calm” between Gaza and Israel.
“But if the occupation doesn’t cease the attacks and raids in Gaza and in Jerusalem as well, then we will be faced with a new round of fighting,” he said.


Tags Gaza Palestinians Media Line Operation Guardians of the Walls
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Bennett should reconsider joining unity coalition, Israel needs change

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Former Canadian Justice Minister Irwin Cotler’s daughter, attorney Michal Cotler-Wunsh

Why Israel needs olim just as much as olim need Israel- Opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

My Word: Unmasking Hamas’s unholy war

 By LIAT COLLINS
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein.

The Sinai formula: how it can impact our everyday lives

 By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Ruthie Blum

Is Israel on the verge of a Hamas-abetted civil war? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
3

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
4

Soldier killed as cabinet okays more attacks

Damage caused to a building in Petah Tikva by Hamas rocket fire, May 13, 2021
5

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by