The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Palestinians say they look forward to working with Biden administration

“Trump and his senior advisers were hoping to get rid of the current Palestinian leadership.”

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
NOVEMBER 15, 2020 18:53
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the 2019 Second Step Presidential Justice Forum at Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina, U.S. October 26, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/SAM WOLFE)
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the 2019 Second Step Presidential Justice Forum at Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina, U.S. October 26, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/SAM WOLFE)
The Palestinians are looking forward to working with a Democratic-led US administration, although they are not pinning high hopes on President-elect Joe Biden, Palestinian officials said Sunday.
The Palestinian Authority leadership, which has been boycotting the administration of President Donald Trump since December 2017, will resume contacts with Washington after Biden is sworn in on January 20, the officials said. A message to this effect has already been relayed to Biden’s staff, they added.
It was premature to assess whether a Biden administration would reverse a number of decisions taken by the Trump administration, such as the closure of the PLO diplomatic mission in Washington, DC, and halting financial aid to the PA and the United Nations Relief and Work Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), the officials said.
Trump’s departure will hopefully revive the two-state solution and bury the “Deal of the Century,” his administration’s plan for peace in the Middle East, they said.
“All US administrations have been biased in favor of Israel,” one official told The Jerusalem Post. “But the Trump administration was not only biased toward Israel; in fact, it represented the views of the right-wing parties in Israel and [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu. The Trump administration was more pro-Israel than many Israelis I know.”
While the Palestinian leadership was relieved the Trump era is nearing its end, the Palestinians are still not sure whether Biden will have the courage to rescind some of the “anti-Palestinian” decisions taken by the Trump administration, the official said.
“We are not sure Biden will be able to move the US Embassy from Jerusalem back to Tel Aviv,” he told the Post. “We also doubt that Biden will be able to cancel Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.”
The Palestinian leadership would first demand that Biden reopen the PLO diplomatic mission to the US as part of confidence-building measures between Washington and Ramallah, another official said.
The Palestinians would also insist that Trump’s peace plan be removed from any future peace negotiations with Israel, the official emphasized.
“We are ready to resume contacts with the Americans, but it will take some time to repair the damage done by the Trump administration to US-Palestinian relations,” the official said. “We have already made it clear to the Biden team that they need to reopen the PLO mission and resume US financial aid to the Palestinian Authority and UNRWA if they want to engage with us. We’re not expecting Biden to be pro-Palestinian, but at least he should not be as bad as Trump in dealing with the Palestinians.”
The Palestinians also hope Biden will reopen the US Consulate in east Jerusalem that served as Washington’s diplomatic channel to the Palestinians, a PLO official told the Post. The consulate was closed in 2019 and merged with the US Embassy.
“There is no doubt that Trump was the worst American president for the world and perhaps for the United States of America itself,” said Nihad Abu Ghosh, a member of the Palestinian National Council, the legislative body of the PLO. “As for us Palestinians, Trump was the most aggressive and unjust to us and our national rights since the Nakba [catastrophe, the  term Palestinians use to describe the 1948 War of Independence].
“All previous presidents sided with Israel and supported it and covered up its actions, while Trump was aligned with it and participated in the aggression against the Palestinian people. Trump has inflicted damage on us and our cause that cannot be easily erased. He offered Israel gifts that no other American president had offered.”
Abu Ghosh and other Palestinians said they expected Biden to continue with the policy of managing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict rather than searching for long-term solutions and peace.
According to Palestinian political analyst Hani al-Akkad, the Palestinians should define their strategy in dealing with a Biden administration on three options: first, that it recognizes an independent Palestinian state and works toward holding an international peace conference; second, ending the dispute between the ruling Fatah faction and Hamas and holding new presidential and parliamentary elections; third, insisting that any renewed peace talks with Israel be based on Israeli recognition of Palestinian self-determination and acceptance of UN resolutions pertaining to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
PA President Mahmoud Abbas was now working toward convincing the international community about the need to convene a peace conference early next year under the auspices of the UN, European Union, Russia, China and other parties, he said in an opinion piece published by the Palestinian Ma’an news agency.
“We still don’t know what’s going to happen with Biden,” said Fahmi Sulieman, a veteran Fatah operative. “What is clear, however, is that most Palestinians are happy to see Trump gone. The Palestinian leadership has received positive signals from Biden’s people, and we are waiting to see what happens after January 20, 2021.”
In response to a question by the Post, a senior PA official confirmed that contacts did take place with “people very close to Biden,” without providing further details.
“Trump and his senior advisers were hoping to get rid of the current Palestinian leadership,” the official said. “In the end, they are the ones who are going away, while we are staying.”


Tags Palestinian Authority Joe Biden Palestinian US elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Yad Vashem needs to stay out of Likud's reach By JPOST EDITORIAL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Coronavirus has brought new appreciation for Shabbat – opinion By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
My Word: The lasting legacy of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks By LIAT COLLINS
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Douglas Bloomfield McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
4 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
5 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by