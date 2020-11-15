Palestinians say they look forward to working with Biden administration

The Palestinians are looking forward to working with a Democratic-led US administration, although they are not pinning high hopes on President-elect Joe Biden, Palestinian officials said Sunday.The Palestinian Authority leadership, which has been boycotting the administration of President Donald Trump since December 2017, will resume contacts with Washington after Biden is sworn in on January 20, the officials said. A message to this effect has already been relayed to Biden’s staff, they added. It was premature to assess whether a Biden administration would reverse a number of decisions taken by the Trump administration, such as the closure of the PLO diplomatic mission in Washington, DC, and halting financial aid to the PA and the United Nations Relief and Work Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), the officials said.Trump’s departure will hopefully revive the two-state solution and bury the “Deal of the Century,” his administration’s plan for peace in the Middle East, they said.“All US administrations have been biased in favor of Israel,” one official told The Jerusalem Post. “But the Trump administration was not only biased toward Israel; in fact, it represented the views of the right-wing parties in Israel and [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu. The Trump administration was more pro-Israel than many Israelis I know.”While the Palestinian leadership was relieved the Trump era is nearing its end, the Palestinians are still not sure whether Biden will have the courage to rescind some of the “anti-Palestinian” decisions taken by the Trump administration, the official said.“We are not sure Biden will be able to move the US Embassy from Jerusalem back to Tel Aviv,” he told the Post. “We also doubt that Biden will be able to cancel Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.”
The Palestinian leadership would first demand that Biden reopen the PLO diplomatic mission to the US as part of confidence-building measures between Washington and Ramallah, another official said.The Palestinians would also insist that Trump's peace plan be removed from any future peace negotiations with Israel, the official emphasized."We are ready to resume contacts with the Americans, but it will take some time to repair the damage done by the Trump administration to US-Palestinian relations," the official said. "We have already made it clear to the Biden team that they need to reopen the PLO mission and resume US financial aid to the Palestinian Authority and UNRWA if they want to engage with us. We're not expecting Biden to be pro-Palestinian, but at least he should not be as bad as Trump in dealing with the Palestinians."The Palestinians also hope Biden will reopen the US Consulate in east Jerusalem that served as Washington's diplomatic channel to the Palestinians, a PLO official told the Post. The consulate was closed in 2019 and merged with the US Embassy."There is no doubt that Trump was the worst American president for the world and perhaps for the United States of America itself," said Nihad Abu Ghosh, a member of the Palestinian National Council, the legislative body of the PLO. "As for us Palestinians, Trump was the most aggressive and unjust to us and our national rights since the Nakba [catastrophe, the term Palestinians use to describe the 1948 War of Independence]."All previous presidents sided with Israel and supported it and covered up its actions, while Trump was aligned with it and participated in the aggression against the Palestinian people. Trump has inflicted damage on us and our cause that cannot be easily erased. He offered Israel gifts that no other American president had offered."Abu Ghosh and other Palestinians said they expected Biden to continue with the policy of managing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict rather than searching for long-term solutions and peace.According to Palestinian political analyst Hani al-Akkad, the Palestinians should define their strategy in dealing with a Biden administration on three options: first, that it recognizes an independent Palestinian state and works toward holding an international peace conference; second, ending the dispute between the ruling Fatah faction and Hamas and holding new presidential and parliamentary elections; third, insisting that any renewed peace talks with Israel be based on Israeli recognition of Palestinian self-determination and acceptance of UN resolutions pertaining to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.PA President Mahmoud Abbas was now working toward convincing the international community about the need to convene a peace conference early next year under the auspices of the UN, European Union, Russia, China and other parties, he said in an opinion piece published by the Palestinian Ma'an news agency."We still don't know what's going to happen with Biden," said Fahmi Sulieman, a veteran Fatah operative. "What is clear, however, is that most Palestinians are happy to see Trump gone. The Palestinian leadership has received positive signals from Biden's people, and we are waiting to see what happens after January 20, 2021."In response to a question by the Post, a senior PA official confirmed that contacts did take place with "people very close to Biden," without providing further details."Trump and his senior advisers were hoping to get rid of the current Palestinian leadership," the official said. "In the end, they are the ones who are going away, while we are staying."