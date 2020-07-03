The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
PLO official lauds open letter penned by female leaders opposing annexation

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
JULY 3, 2020 10:45
Settlement of Elon Moreh, near Nablus, West Bank, June 11, 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A top Palestinian official for the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), Dr. Hanan Ashrawi, lauded the decision of 40 international women leaders to pen a letter categorically opposing Israel's plans to annex 30% of the West Bank in addition to the entirety of the Jordan Valley, according to a Thursday statement.
The 40 signatories hail from all over the world, including current and former women politicians seated as heads of state, ministers, members of parliament, Nobel Peace Prize laureates, senior United Nations officials in addition to other human rights activists and figureheads.
The letter was written on the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security.
"We welcome the letter signed by over 40 international women leaders in response to an appeal by Palestinian women for action to stop annexation and end the occupation," Ashrawi said. "These principled voices of reason provide hope in such dark times and reaffirm women’s leading role in advancing peace, justice, and freedom. "
"This letter highlights the power and global reach of our inter-sectional and joint struggle as women for these universal values in Palestine and around the world," she added.
Ashrawi further claims that Israel's "colonial project in Palestine" will have a "devastating effect" on the lives and rights of Palestinian women, without giving any clarification as to how.
"Like women activists worldwide, Palestinian women have been at the forefront of the national Palestinian struggle for self-determination," Ashrawi stated. "We trust that our collective efforts and mutual solidarity will be a crucial agent of change that opposes oppression and injustice while advancing our collective struggle for equality and self-determination of women and peoples worldwide.”
Within the letter itself, the women leaders noted that Israel's plans for annexation were "conceived almost entirely by men without any reference to the diverse perspectives of women," who they add have suffered tremendously from the Arab-Israeli conflict, and even so, "refuse to be blinded by hate," instead wanting to find a happy medium that both sides can agree on.
"We have received urgent appeals against annexation sent by both Palestinian and Israeli women. Their strong appeals, while separate and distinct, have in common a sense of shared humanity, and a common rejection of subjugation and discrimination, oppression and violence," the letter read. "We support the Palestinian and Israeli women’s call against unilateral annexation and back their efforts to prevent its disastrous consequences."
"We must be guided by the humanity and resolve of courageous women who have suffered greatly from the conflict and yet refuse to be blinded by hate," they continued. "Their words envision the future the region needs and deserves. Our actions must help this vision prevail."
They further note, as many have, that Israel's ability to be an accepted part of the Middle East will surely diminish if its plans to annex the West Bank move forward - considering the international fallout, condemnation and criticism that is bound to follow the controversial move.
"Annexation is a breach of international law and the UN Charter, and of UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions. It contravenes the fundamental international norm banning the acquisition of territory by  force and aims at  perpetuating the illegal Israeli settlement enterprise, entrenching occupation instead of ending it," the letter stated, noting that "it will severely jeopardize the prospect of regional peace, security and stability with grave implications  for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, but also for Jordan and the wider region."
"The dignity and rights of the Palestinian people, the ability of Israel to be an integral and accepted part of the region, regional peace, security and prosperity and the wider international rules-based order are at stake," they added.
Circling back, Ashrawi ends her statement by applauding Palestinian women activists, as well as female activists worldwide for standing in solidarity with the Palestinian cause.
"Like women activists worldwide, Palestinian women have been at the forefront of the national Palestinian struggle for self-determination. We trust that our collective efforts and mutual solidarity will be a crucial agent of change that opposes oppression and injustice while advancing our collective struggle for equality and self-determination of women and peoples worldwide,” Ashrawi concluded.


