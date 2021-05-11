Right-wing MKs demand escalation amid rocket fire targeting Israel

Knesset members on the Right urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to take more steps to stop rocket fire on Israeli civilians from the Gaza Strip.New Hope MK Yoaz Hendel, who served in the elite Shayetet 13 naval commando unit, said Netanyahu must follow in the footsteps of former prime minister Levi Eshkol, who decided to liberate the half of Jerusalem that was not under Israeli control in the same Knesset bomb shelter where Hendel was evacuated following rocket fire on Jerusalem. "We have suffered from intermittent rocket fire from the Gaza Strip for more than a decade, because we have not made a decision," Hendel complained. "Putting out fires is not a strategy." Religious Zionist Party MK Avi Maoz said it was "time for the government to end its policies of restraint and start eradicating terror with zero tolerance."Yisrael Beytenu MK Alex Kushnir, who is a resident of Ashkelon, warned that his city has 40,000 unprotected apartments exposed to rocket fire. He said residents of the city were unfortunately prepared from past experiences but more needed to be done to protect them.Likud MK Gadi Yevarkan warned Hamas that it would pay a heavy price for targeting Israeli civilians."Mighty empires did not succeed in destroying us, and neither will Arab terror," Yevarkan said.
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich (Blue and White) said "there is no enemy who could harm our faith and our determination." But on the Left side of the political camp, Meretz MK Yair Golan, said he saw it differently."Withdrawing from the Gaza Strip was the right Zionist thing to do," said Golan, who is a former deputy chief of staff of the IDF. "If we want a country that is free and democratic and remains the national home of the Jewish people, we have no choice but to separate [from the Palestinians.]"