Saudi Arabia at Bahrain conference: Normalization with Israel possibility

Saudi Arabia’ s foreign minister says that Palestinian statehood would deliver peace and noted the King Fahad peace initiative at Fez in 1982 and 2002 Saudi plans have suggested full normalization in the past with Israel. “Israel will take its place in the region but in order for that too happen and for that to be sustainable we need for the Palestinians to get their state and settle that situation.”The remarks were made at the annual and important conference that is held in Bahrain. The conference took place this year at the Ritz Carlton in Manama. Israel participated openly for the first time with several participants and press releases from the conference said Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi was scheduled to address the event virtually.

According to Al-Arabiya the remarks by the foreign minister are part of the speculation that Saudi Arabia could follow the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to join the Abraham Accords. In November reports indicated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu travelled to Saudi Arabia, although Riyadh denied he met the Crown Prince . Saudi Arabia is seeking to repair its image in Washington with the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden. It has also hinted that it may be open to some mending of fences with Turkey and Qatar. Turkey and Qatar are allies and Saudi Arabia led other Gulf states to break relations with Doha in 2017. Turkey sent troops to Qatar. Turkey has been openly opposed to Saudi Arabia and Qatar has used its media to try to undermine global support for Riyadh.

Recent articles have suggested Saudi Arabia could normalize ties with Israel and it has opened its airspace to Israeli flights to the UAE. Bahrain’s decision to move forward with ties, in the wake of the UAE saying it would normalize ties in August, is widely understood to be supported by Riyadh. This means Saudi Arabia has supported other countries moving forward and it has become more open to Israel in general. However Saudi Arabia led the Arab peace initiative in 2002 and that Arab League plan offers recognition in exchange for Palestinian statehood and Israel withdrawing from parts of the West Bank. Riyadh has left open how that Palestinian statehood aspect could emerge with its wording at the Manama dialogue conference.

The important meeting in Bahrain brings together voices from across the region and world, including from Afghanistan, India and the US. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addressed the conference via video. Other important messages from Jordan and Oman also supported peace in the region. The general message from Manama is about stability in the region, which means toning down threats from Iran and hoping that Turkey will decrease its aggressive role over the last year.

Saudi Arabia said it remains open to fully normalize ties with Israel and join the Abraham Accords. According Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan it was critically important to get Palestinians and Israelis back to the negotiating table that delivers a Palestinian state within the “lines that are globally understood to eventually constitute a Palestinian state.” The remarks were made at the International Institute for Strategic Studies Manama Dialogue Conference which is taking place from December 4 to 6.