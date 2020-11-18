The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Saudi Arabia is pressuring Pakistan to recognize Israel - report

Lucman's statement follows Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement that Islamabad has been placed "under pressure" by the United States, and other unnamed countries, to recognize Israel.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
NOVEMBER 18, 2020 19:51
PAKISTANI PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan. Last month, a Pakistani minister said the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack was a ‘success of the whole nation.’ (photo credit: REUTERS)
PAKISTANI PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan. Last month, a Pakistani minister said the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack was a ‘success of the whole nation.’
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Prominent Pakistani journalist Mubasher Lucman believes that Saudi Arabia is one of the countries pressuring Islamabad into recognizing Israel, he said in an interview with i24 News.
Lucman's statement follows Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement that Islamabad has been placed "under pressure" by the United States, and other unnamed countries, to recognize Israel.
"I have no doubt that in my analysis that the other country he is talking about is Saudi Arabia, and no one else," Lucman told the i24 presenter. "There are only four countries that could have said this: One is the United States, second is Israel, third is India and fourth is Saudi Arabia. There is no fifth country that has that kind of influence over [Pakistan]."
Pakistan is not "on talking terms with Israel – officially at least. And [Pakistan] does not get along with Indians, so it's very simple," he added.
Lucman further notes the complex geopolitical situation of the region, as well as its evolution over the years – where Pakistan is facing pressure to and has aligned with "questionable" countries such as China, Iran, Turkey and Malaysia, among others – which on its own has caused turmoil between Riyadh and Islamabad.
Khan even recently came out publicly stating that Pakistan is now, in Lucman's terms, within the "Chinese lap and not the American lap" anymore, where it has chosen to align with its regional neighbor over the US – who both stand firmly in opposition of one another following an ongoing row involving blame over the coronavirus outbreak, human rights abuses, perceived security threats, difference in political stances and the ever-present competition for international economic dominance.
Lucman said that Saudi Arabia has always looked at Pakistan as its "subordinate" country, but "this time things are changing, the global geopolitical situation is changing, the politics of the region are changing, the influences are changing. So Saudi Arabia alone is not the only influencer in Pakistan."
However, the transition of the geopolitical has not just added to the complexity, it's also seemed to have opened opportunities for Pakistan who have been extended an olive branch by the US, requesting Islamabad to recognize Israel in return for Washington's favor.
The Pakistani premier's original comments were reported by the Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency and published in Pakistan's The Express Tribune, stating that the Muslim-dominated country has received numerous appeals from other nations to recognize Israel as a state, without going into much detail about which countries were applying the pressure – besides the usual suspect being the US.
"The pressure is because of Israel's deep impact in the US. This was in fact extraordinary during Trump's stint," he said, according to the report.
Khan noted, however, he has "no second thought to recognize Israel unless there is a just settlement, which satisfies Palestinians," adding that the stance is motivated by the founder of Pakistan Mohammad Ali Jinnah, who had refused pressure of the like in the past.
While the Pakistani premier did speak publicly about the influence stemming from the United States, he refused to name the other countries involved and would not indicate whether they were Muslim or non-Muslim countries.
"Leave this [question]. There are things we cannot say," Khan said, adding that Pakistan holds "good relations" with a choice few of the countries involved and noting the economic instability within Pakistan, which heavily depends on the aid of its international allies.
"Let us stand on our own feet in terms of economy, then you may ask these questions," he said.
Speaking on Pakistan's future relations with the administration of President-elect Joe Biden, Khan said that he is curious to see as to which direction the incoming administration pulls with regard to Israel, Iran and the Kashmir region, and that the focus on pulling out of war-torn Afghanistan after 19 years of bloody engagements will most likely stay the same.
"Afghanistan is not the real issue. The real issue is Israel. It is to be seen how [Biden] deals with that. Whether he changes Trump's policies," with regard to Israel, "or continues with them," Khan said, according to the report. "I am not sure about Biden's policy on Israel, Iran and Kashmir, but I am sure there will be no change in Afghan policy. The Democrats too want to pull out of Afghanistan."
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas commended Khan's stance, saying that the Palestinian leadership "highly appreciates" the adherence to his "positions in support of the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights."

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.


Tags Israel United States pakistan normalization
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Regarding Jerusalem comments, EU needs to be careful By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Saying goodbye to Donald Trump and his legacy of highs and lows By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Susan Hattis Rolef The election results roller coaster By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Douglas Bloomfield McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden?
Will Benjamin Netanyahu succeed in bridging the rift with the Democratic Party?
5 Israel to legalize, regulate recreational cannabis market within 9 months
An employee checks cannabis plants at a medical marijuana plantation in northern Israel March 21, 2017

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by