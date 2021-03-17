The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Settler leader: Use PA terror funds to vaccinate Palestinians

"Either we will establish a future for them without bloodshed or we will leave them to the fate we have lived."

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MARCH 17, 2021 20:10
David Elhayani, head of the Jordan Valley Regional Council attends a protest for Israeli sovereignty in the Jordan Valley, Judea and Samaria in Jerusalem on February 13, 2020. (photo credit: YONATHAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
David Elhayani, head of the Jordan Valley Regional Council attends a protest for Israeli sovereignty in the Jordan Valley, Judea and Samaria in Jerusalem on February 13, 2020.
(photo credit: YONATHAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
 Palestinian Authority funds to issue monthly payments to terrorists and their families should be used to fund vaccines for the Palestinian population, Yesha Council head David Elhayani said.
He urged the state of Israel to withhold an amount equivalent to that monetary sum from the tax fees it collects on behalf of the PA.
That money should then be redirected to so that Israel can purchase vaccines for the Palestinians, Elhayani said.
In the past, the Palestinian Authority has spent some half-a-billion shekels a year on such payments.
Elhayahu issue his call jointly with a Palestinian activists and businessman Mohammad Masad, who is initially from the Jenin area, but who now lives in Haifa, and is dedicated to relations with Israel. 
He has a history of interacting with settler leaders and on Monday met with Elhayani in the Jordan Valley to discuss the issue of vaccines for the Palestinians.
"On behalf of both of us I call on the Israeli government to vaccinate the Palestinians. We live together, both in Judea and Samaria and in the State of Israel, and it is time to vaccinate everyone," Elhayani said.
Masad said, "I came here to make it clear to everyone that the future of our children is in our hands.
"Either we will establish a future for them without bloodshed or we will leave them to the fate we have lived," Masad said. 
"The vaccine, just as it is important to us and will maintain our health, so it will also maintain your health."
Some Israeli health experts have said that the speed of the virus can only be properly halted when both populations have been vaccinated. 
Israel was able to purchase enough vaccines to inoculate its population but the PA has not been as successful. At present, global supplies are low and there are not enough vaccines to meet the demand. 
Lack of funding has been one of the sticking points for the PA. Even pledged donations to purchase vaccines have been slow to arrive. Israel has purchased enough vaccines for both populations but used its available supply on its own citizens first. 
It’s believed that Israel plans to provide vaccines to the Palestinians when they are available. In the interim, it is in the process of vaccinating 120,000 Palestinian workers and has also donated 5,000 doses to the Palestinians. The PA also received at least 90,000 doses from donors, including a global vaccination program affiliated with the United Nations.


Tags Palestinian Authority Palestinians Coronavirus COVID-19 Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Why is the rabbinate making words non-kosher?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel Elections: Yair Lapid best choice for voters on the fence - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Biden must abandon negotiating with Iran, UNHRC, UNRWA - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish

Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion

 By YAACOV AYISH

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border
4

Stress and anxiety caused by smartphone use revealed in new TAU study

Close up of a man using mobile smart phone
5

Can artificial intelligence predict whether someone will die from COVID?

Artificial intelligence

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by