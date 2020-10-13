The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Settlers attack N12 team in clashes with Palestinians in West Bank

"Stones thrown were thrown at us without end, the size of which can kill."

By CELIA JEAN  
OCTOBER 13, 2020 18:13
A view of the West Bank (photo credit: YANIV NADAV/FLASH90)
A view of the West Bank
(photo credit: YANIV NADAV/FLASH90)
 An N12 team was attacked on Tuesday by Israeli settlers in the West Bank village of Burqa, located near Ramallah. The team was attempting to document clashes between the settlers and Palestinians in the region, N12 reported.
Clashes between the two groups erupted quickly after the settlers from the Oz Zion outpost prevented the Palestinians, who were olive harvesters, from ascending a hill in the area. 
Stones were thrown on both sides and physical violence broke out. An N12 team arrived to document the clashes, which reportedly occur every olive harvesting season, when settlers attacked the television station's reporter Ohad Hamo and videographer Tzahi Yaron, it reported. 
Hamo tweeted short video documentation of the incident, with N12 reporting that a full version would be released later on Tuesday night. Hamo gave a description of the scene, and said that stones were thrown at him and Yaron. 
"Stones thrown were thrown at us without end, the size of which can kill. A masked man ran at me and hit me without getting confused." Hamo tweeted. 
IDF forces arrived to put an end to the clashes, N12 reported. Palestinians reported four injured on their side who were taken to a hospital in Ramallah. 
Communications Minister Yoaz Handel reacted in a Tweet wishing health to the reporter. 
"I am convinced that the Israel Police will find the rioters and bring them to justice very quickly. Violence towards journalists - and in general - must not go by unnoticed."


Tags IDF Settlers West Bank
