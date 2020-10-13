Settlers attack N12 team in clashes with Palestinians in West Bank

Clashes between the two groups erupted quickly after the settlers from the Oz Zion outpost prevented the Palestinians, who were olive harvesters, from ascending a hill in the area.

Stones were thrown on both sides and physical violence broke out. An N12 team arrived to document the clashes, which reportedly occur every olive harvesting season, when settlers attacked the television station's reporter Ohad Hamo and videographer Tzahi Yaron, it reported.

Hamo tweeted short video documentation of the incident, with N12 reporting that a full version would be released later on Tuesday night. Hamo gave a description of the scene, and said that stones were thrown at him and Yaron.

"Stones thrown were thrown at us without end, the size of which can kill. A masked man ran at me and hit me without getting confused." Hamo tweeted.

עימות בין מתנחלים למוסקים פלסטינים בבורקא, ליד רמאללה. המתנחלים מנסים למנוע מהפלסטינים למסוק זיתים בשטחם. צחי ירון הצלם ואנוכי מותקפים ע״י יהודים. אבנים שנזרקות כלפינו ללא הפסק, כאלה שיכולות להרוג. רעול פנים שרץ ומכה אותי באלה בלי להתבלבל. שגרה. pic.twitter.com/iNySRWD3Dt October 13, 2020

IDF forces arrived to put an end to the clashes, N12 reported. Palestinians reported four injured on their side who were taken to a hospital in Ramallah.

Communications Minister Yoaz Handel reacted in a Tweet wishing health to the reporter.

"I am convinced that the Israel Police will find the rioters and bring them to justice very quickly. Violence towards journalists - and in general - must not go by unnoticed."