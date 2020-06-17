The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Settlers push annexation map without enclaves

The settlers have argued that they want sovereignty, but not based on Trump’s map.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JUNE 17, 2020 11:06
The basic error is to treat all the settlements alike (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
The basic error is to treat all the settlements alike
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
The Yesha Council has published US President Donald Trump’s annexation map to show how a road system could eliminate the danger of enclave settlements and prevent both a building freeze and the ultimate demolition of at least 15 settlements.
 
It’s part of their two-part campaign against Trump’s plan.
First and foremost, leading members of the Yesha Council want to ensure that a Palestinian state is not created. After that, they are at odds over Trump’s annexation map that allows Israel to apply sovereignty to all the West Bank settlements, including the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea. 
 

They have argued that they want sovereignty, but not based on Trump’s map, which they argued weakens the settlements.
 
The map as it is currently written gives Israel territorial contiguity in the Jordan Valley and places the Palestinians there, including those in the city of Jericho, into enclaves, with little territorial continuity. 
 
But in the West Bank the map favors Palestinian contiguity and places Israeli settlements into enclaves. 
 
Based on their reading of the map, settlers argue that roads that run through the West Bank would not be fully accessible to Israelis in the settlements. So, for example, settlers in the South Hebron Hills would no longer be able to drive straight to Jerusalem and would instead be offered only one option, a road through Beersheba.
The same would be true for the Kiryat Arba settlement and the Jewish community in Hebron, where the Tomb of the Patriarchs is located.
 
Residents of Efrat, for example, could easily access Jerusalem, but would have to drive to Beersheba and then back to Hebron, if they wanted to go to the Tomb of the Patriarchs. Settlers would have travel options only to the nearest points on the Green Line to their home communities but would no longer be able to crisscross the West Bank.
 
Large settlements with easy access to central areas of Israel, would not necessarily feel the impact of the map. Settlements in more isolated locations would be connected to each other, but would link to remote areas of the country. After that, there are 15 settlements with no connection to any other settlement \, save for a one road option to a Green Line within sovereign Israel.
 
So for example, residents of Elon Moreh, who can now travel in the direction of the Jordan Valley, Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, would only be able to head to the Jordan Valley.
 
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the final map would provide territorial contiguity through roads, but neither he nor the settlers have published such a map. In the interim the settlers have published road alternatives for Gush Etzion, the South Hebron Hills and enclaves settlements in the Samaria region.
 
Their map places those areas in green and white boxes, next to the duplicate areas on the map.


Tags West Bank Settlement blocs Israeli Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Tension is growing ahead of annexation, but what will it mean? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader When most committees are men’s committees By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy The spiritual leap in Israel-Diaspora relations: Love is all you need By GIL TROY
Asher Fredman Twitter must apply its own rules and take action against Khamenei By ASHER FREDMAN
Elie Podeh Avoiding a small annexation will not prevent the larger occupation By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
3 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
4 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
5 American tourist instructed to leave Israel after violating quarantine
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by