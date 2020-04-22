The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Shin Bet arrests Hamas operatives planning terror attacks in Jerusalem

The Shin Bet arrested the three before they managed to build a bomb and thwarted the planned terror attacks.

By ALON EINHORN  
APRIL 22, 2020 14:29
Hamas operatives 27-year-old Ahmed Sjadiyeh, 26-year-old Mohammad Hamed and 24-year-old Omer Eid who were planning to commit several terror attacks in Jerusalem and the West Bank (photo credit: SHIN BET)
Hamas operatives 27-year-old Ahmed Sjadiyeh, 26-year-old Mohammad Hamed and 24-year-old Omer Eid who were planning to commit several terror attacks in Jerusalem and the West Bank
(photo credit: SHIN BET)
The Shin Bet, in cooperation with the IDF and the Israel Police, arrested three Hamas operatives who were planning to commit several terror attacks against security forces and Israelis in Jerusalem and Ramallah area.
27-year-old Ahmed Sjadiyeh, 26-year-old Mohammad Hamed and 24-year-old Omer Eid met during their studies at the Bir Zeyt University, and were a part of Hamas' central student's union in the West Bank.
The three attempted to created home-made explosive devices by downloading instructions from the internet and bough several chemicals and metals to accomplish their task.
Their plans included bombing the Beitar Jerusalem soccer stadium in Jerusalem as well as several other terror attacks against Israeli security forces in the West Bank.
To achieve this task, Eid was sent to the stadium on December 4,  during a soccer match and review the security and possible ways to commit their act.
The instructions the Hamas operatives used to build a home-made bomb (Credit: Shin Bet)The instructions the Hamas operatives used to build a home-made bomb (Credit: Shin Bet)
The three were funded by Hamas through another member of the university, who is currently imprisoned in Israel. The funds amounted to tens of thousands of shekels.
The Shin Bet arrested the three before they managed to build a bomb and thwarted the planned terror attacks.


