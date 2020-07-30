The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Shin Bet investigation of former Hamas operative reveals valuable intel

In 2013, Hussein was drafted to Hamas' military wing and served from 2018 until his arrest by Shin Bet for Hamas' Air Defense Unit as commander of a surface-to-air missiles unit.

By ALON EINHORN  
JULY 30, 2020 12:51
Arrested former Hamas operative Az Aladdin Hussein (photo credit: SHIN BET)
Arrested former Hamas operative Az Aladdin Hussein
(photo credit: SHIN BET)
Former Hamas operative, 24-year-old Az Aladdin Hussein, was arrested on June 28, 2020, after crossing into Israel by swimming through the maritime border. Hussein's investigation revealed that he acted independently when he crossed as a result of family disputes and persecutions from Hamas members, according to the Shin Bet Spokesperson's Unit.
Hussein's investigation led the Shin Bet to acquire valuable information regarding Hamas' activity, training program and mentality.
In 2013, Hussein was drafted to Hamas' military wing and served from 2018 until his arrest by Shin Bet for Hamas' Air Defense Unit as commander of a surface-to-air missiles unit.
As part of his role, Hussein kept a surface-to-air missile at home and was instructed to fire at any IDF helicopter that lands at the vicinity of his house in Jabalia, in northern Gaza, in order to kill IDF soldiers or result in their kidnapping.
As part of his training, Hussein was taught about Israeli Air Force vessels, antiaircraft equipment and observation methods, in order to survey IAF activity on the border and Gaza skies.


