The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

The riots across Israel fuel Arab media “one state” solution supporters - analysis

The "one state” narrative which supports Israel being part of a larger greater Palestinian state that includes Gaza and the West Bank has received a boost by the riots and clashes in Israel.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MAY 12, 2021 10:28
Palestinians run as Israeli military vehicle fires tear gas canisters during an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 10, 2021 (photo credit: MUSSA QAWASMA/REUTERS)
Palestinians run as Israeli military vehicle fires tear gas canisters during an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 10, 2021
(photo credit: MUSSA QAWASMA/REUTERS)
For supporters on the far-left, far-right and among pro-Iran and pro-Palestinian groups in the region, the riots in Lod and other Israeli cities where Arabs and Jews clashed have fueled a growth in support for what they see as the inevitability of the destruction of Israel and the rise of one Palestinian state. “Israeli media reported violent confrontations in Lod,” reported Al-Mayadeen, which is frequently pro-Iran in its reporting. The report says Israel was forced to “evacuate a number of settlers from their homes” as “settlers cars were burned.”  
When these Arabic language media use the term “settlers” they refer to all Jews who live in Israel. Every Jewish town and every Jew is a “settler.” It is why the media in Lebanon and around the region that are linked to Iran and Hezbollah and other pro-Palestinian media referred to the Orthodox Jews who died in a stampede at Meron as “settlers.” The same media refer to Arabs who live in Israel and are citizens of Israel as “48 Arabs,” the insinuation being that nothing has changed since 1948.  
These accounts of the conflict are linked to the far-left in the US who also portray the evictions in Sheikh Jarrah as a way for Israel to make Jerusalem a “Jewish city.” Jerusalem has actually had a majority Jewish population since the mid-19th century and the area in Sheikh Jarrah that is disputed was historically Jewish. But for those who see every Jew as a “settler” there is no history of Jews in Jerusalem. It is only an “Arab city.” The fact that most of the first neighborhoods outside the city were Jewish is lost in that narrative. There are no historic Jews in Hebron, Tiberias, Safed, Jaffa, or anywhere.   
For more on rocket attacks against Israel read here
For more on Israeli strikes on Gaza read here

For more on live rocket attack updates read here
For more on riots in Israel read here
For more on world reactions to Gaza violence read here
This “one state” narrative which supports Israel being part of a larger greater Palestinian state that includes Gaza and the West Bank has received a boost by the riots and clashes in Israel. This is because essentially the narrative of the whole area being “one” territory, rather than several different territories is part of several entwined agendas. The Iranian agenda is to destroy Israel. The pro-Palestinian agenda has never stopped seeing all of Israel, the West Bank and Gaza as “Palestine,” a fact made clear by the maps used in the propaganda. At the same time human rights groups have also increasingly begun to refer to the whole area as “apartheid,” arguing that Israel’s control of Gaza, the West Bank and areas inside the Green Line are all part of the same policy.  
The clashes across Israel that have affected Lod, Ramla, Acre, Nazareth, Haifa, Umm al-Fahm, Rahat, Jerusalem, Jaffa and other towns and cities are an indication that a powder keg exists, and it is being enflamed by interests and agendas that would like to connect the rocket fire from Gaza, to the clashes at Al-Aqsa, to a wider struggle. It is not a small matter that the demonstrators in Jerusalem and, according to video also in Umm Al-Fahm, celebrated the rocket fire from Gaza. A dangerous development that some have linked to the clashes in 2000 during the emergence of the Second Intifada and even drawn parallels back to 1991 when Saddam Hussein fired rockets at Israel and some in Israel, under rocket fire, celebrated. For those who propose that the country could be “one state” or a “binational state,” these riots and clashes are a taste of what that state could be like. For Iran and Hamas this is a positive development, seeing riots and battles across Israel. It is fulfilling a kind of prophecy for them. For others who prefer stability and peace, it looks like a nightmare.  


Tags Palestinians one state solution Arab Israeli
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

It's time to stand with Israel against Hamas rockets - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

How Palestinians lost Jerusalem to Israel - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

When did a left-wing government become a danger? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MK Sharren Haskel (Likud)

HRW exploits human tragedy to further its political agenda - opinion

 By SHARREN HASKEL

Seeing the news in Israel from the outside - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

Temple Mount violence: Netanyahu says Israel protects right to worship

Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021.
3

Chinese rocket Long March 5B crashes near Maldives

Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang
4

Massive fire breaks out near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant - Watch

Fire at shipyard in Bushehr, Iran, July 15, 2020
5

Who won? WATCH dance-off between Israeli and Egyptian soldiers on border

ONE OF many identical Egyptian border outposts positioned at regular intervals along the fence.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by